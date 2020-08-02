Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United News

‘Is this a wind up?’, ‘No chance’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as Kalvin Phillips news emerges

Published

9 mins ago

on

Loads of Leeds United fans have reacted to the news that star midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be in line for an international call-up soon… but it is not with England.

The Sun reported on Sunday that it is in face Jamaica who are looking to bring the highly-rated midfielder on board instead, despite calls from Leeds fans for over a year for him to be called up by the Three Lions.

Phillips has been the key cog in Marcelo Bielsa’s revolution at Elland Road and is seen by many as one of the country’s most talented midfield men and with the Whites now in the Premier League, it might not be long until Southgate is tempted to bring him on board.

Do you know the club these 15 Leeds players started their career with?

1 of 15

Which team did goalkeeper Kiko Casilla start his professional career with?

But he may need to act quickly. The 24-year-old qualifies for the Caribbean side’s national set-up through his father and it looks like they are keen to steal a march on England in securing the services of the midfielder.

It is news that has provoked a wide response from Leeds fans…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Is this a wind up?’, ‘No chance’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as Kalvin Phillips news emerges

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: