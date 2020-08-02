‘Is this a wind up?’, ‘No chance’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as Kalvin Phillips news emerges

Loads of Leeds United fans have reacted to the news that star midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be in line for an international call-up soon… but it is not with England.

The Sun reported on Sunday that it is in face Jamaica who are looking to bring the highly-rated midfielder on board instead, despite calls from Leeds fans for over a year for him to be called up by the Three Lions.

Phillips has been the key cog in Marcelo Bielsa’s revolution at Elland Road and is seen by many as one of the country’s most talented midfield men and with the Whites now in the Premier League, it might not be long until Southgate is tempted to bring him on board.

But he may need to act quickly. The 24-year-old qualifies for the Caribbean side’s national set-up through his father and it looks like they are keen to steal a march on England in securing the services of the midfielder.

It is news that has provoked a wide response from Leeds fans…

Is this a wind up, Jamaica looool KP is a future England Star — Andy Tunstall (@TunnyMOT) August 2, 2020

Seriously, would walk in the England team — Simon Whittaker (@simonwhittaker1) August 2, 2020

That’s him included in next England squad then for nations league then to stop that materialising — Alex Swinden 🏆 (@AlexSwinden) August 2, 2020

He will play for England — Adam Kay💙💛 (@zicok316) August 2, 2020

He’ll be in next England squad 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/ot4CAE0vFJ — Nathan 🏆 (@1NTKNM1) August 2, 2020

Well this isn’t the news I was expecting 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/pzvMe4QBVD — Liam halliwell (@LiamHalliwell) August 2, 2020

If it wasn’t for the pandemic Phillips would have been capped by England already. Absolutely no chance he won’t be picked in the coming year or so. Maybe Ben White too. #lufc https://t.co/mUKxfrpggL — Tommy ⚪️🟡🏆 (@tommy_lufc) August 2, 2020

Gotta praise Jamaica for having ambition. But he will be an England player at the euros. https://t.co/xHOYMnwgDZ — ͏Ja(C)k 🏆🏆🏆 (@jackkleeds) August 2, 2020