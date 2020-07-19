‘Is this a joke?’, ‘Has to go’ – These Hull fans don’t hold back following Grant McCann’s latest comments

Hull City boss Grant McCann has claimed the club’s owners could have sacked him three months ago with the Tigers now standing on the brink of relegation following their 1-0 defeat to Luton Town on Saturday.

Kazenga LuaLua netted in the 85th minute to condemn McCann’s men to their fifth straight defeat, with Hull now three points adrift of 21st-placed Charlton heading into the final day while also having an inferior goal difference to Lee Bowyer’s side.

It now seems inescapable that Hull will be relegated to the third tier regardless of their result against Cardiff on Wednesday, with McCann admitting after yesterday’s match that his side now need nothing short of a miracle in order to remain in the division.

Speaking to Hull Live, the Tigers boss also went on to make some interesting comments regarding the owners’ backing of him, with McCann confessing that he could easily have been relieved of his duties earlier in the campaign.

“The owners here have been 100 per cent behind me and I can’t thank them enough. They could’ve sacked me three months ago, there’s no point beating around the bush,” he said.

“But I think they see the bigger picture. It may have to be a step back to go forwards but one thing we won’t do is give up.”

Hull Live reporter Philip Buckingham shared McCann’s quotes via Twitter on Sunday morning:

Many Hull supporters responded to McCann’s comments by agreeing that he should have been dismissed from his role earlier, while others also argued that it may turn out to be hugely damaging if the club takes a step backward in order to go forward.

Here are some of the reactions…

Is this a joke? It doesn’t have to be a step back to go forward at all. We take a step back and it’ll take us years to go forward.

Also, change that could’ve to should’ve. https://t.co/5yX4fIk52Y — Lucy✨ (@lucyk512) July 19, 2020

I’m not sure that’s a great commendation of anyone involved in this debacle. If McCann had been sacked 3 months ago, we wouldn’t be in this mess😳⚽️🐯 https://t.co/ZI6RFM48FE — Julian Wild (@wild_julian) July 19, 2020

The worst manager city have had in the last 20 years, even Parkinson wasn’t this bad… — Paul Spurgeon (@spurge_1974) July 19, 2020

McCann has to go. That 'bigger picture… step backwards' comment means he is hugely damaging as a Hull City manager. — Tony Gold (@TonyGoldSE) July 19, 2020

The club have always backed managers during poor spells, I think. Maybe that's a mistake they need to stop making? — Hull.Today (@HullDotToday) July 19, 2020

Tried his hardest to bring the club back together but at the end of the day this is a results driven business and they've been the worst for some time, time to walk away.. — Shaun Colrein (@1977scol) July 19, 2020

How can the club go forwards with owners that have openly stated they won’t invest? — James Barber (@James_i_Barber) July 19, 2020