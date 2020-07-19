Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hull City

‘Is this a joke?’, ‘Has to go’ – These Hull fans don’t hold back following Grant McCann’s latest comments

Published

10 mins ago

on

Hull City boss Grant McCann has claimed the club’s owners could have sacked him three months ago with the Tigers now standing on the brink of relegation following their 1-0 defeat to Luton Town on Saturday.

Kazenga LuaLua netted in the 85th minute to condemn McCann’s men to their fifth straight defeat, with Hull now three points adrift of 21st-placed Charlton heading into the final day while also having an inferior goal difference to Lee Bowyer’s side.

It now seems inescapable that Hull will be relegated to the third tier regardless of their result against Cardiff on Wednesday, with McCann admitting after yesterday’s match that his side now need nothing short of a miracle in order to remain in the division.

Speaking to Hull Live, the Tigers boss also went on to make some interesting comments regarding the owners’ backing of him, with McCann confessing that he could easily have been relieved of his duties earlier in the campaign.

“The owners here have been 100 per cent behind me and I can’t thank them enough. They could’ve sacked me three months ago, there’s no point beating around the bush,” he said.

“But I think they see the bigger picture. It may have to be a step back to go forwards but one thing we won’t do is give up.”

Hull Live reporter Philip Buckingham shared McCann’s quotes via Twitter on Sunday morning:

Many Hull supporters responded to McCann’s comments by agreeing that he should have been dismissed from his role earlier, while others also argued that it may turn out to be hugely damaging if the club takes a step backward in order to go forward.

Here are some of the reactions…


