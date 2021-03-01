‘Is this a joke?’ – Many Doncaster Rovers fans react to emerging Sheffield Wednesday news

Darren Moore has this morning left Doncaster Rovers to become the new manager of Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday have confirmed that Moore has joined the Owls as the club’s new manager, after an impressive tenure of Doncaster.

Moore took charge of Doncaster at the start of last season, guiding the club to a ninth-placed finish in League One before the campaign was curtailed.

This season, he has had Donny fighting for promotion via the play-offs, with the club sitting sixth in League One after a positive season so far.

But with only 18 games remaining in their League One campaign, Moore has now made the surprising decision to leave the Keepmoat Stadium and become Wednesday’s new manager.

Wednesday sit six points adrift of safety albeit with a game in hand, and Moore will be hoping to steer the Owls clear of relegation.

Here, we take a look at Doncaster fans’ reactions to Moore’s surprising decision…

Is this a joke ? 😱… Tell me it's a joke. — Daniel Rodgers (@Dantheman_RTID) March 1, 2021

Doesn’t make sense this. He’s left a promotion chasing team to join a team who are inevitably going to go down ? Although it is good for all of us chasing for promotion I think it’s a bad move — Ethan Oneil 🇫🇷 (@EthanOsafc) March 1, 2021

I swear we are destined to stay in league one😂 always getting so close then the important ones leave😂 — Nate🤙🏽 (@thatladrhodesy1) March 1, 2021

Always on the cards. — Dazza (@Dazzarano) March 1, 2021

Joke club — Si Lee (@smdrfc) March 1, 2021

What an idiot. Going to that shambles of a club. — Rob Smith (@TheRobSmudge) March 1, 2021

This is March the 1st not April the 1st — Big Kitch💪💪 (@kitchdrfc96) March 1, 2021

No wonder results dipped if heads been turned! I suppose at least we are picking good managers through recruitment just can't get them to stay — Scott Sykes (@scott_dog10) March 1, 2021