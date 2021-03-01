Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Is this a joke?’ – Many Doncaster Rovers fans react to emerging Sheffield Wednesday news

Published

7 mins ago

on

Darren Moore has this morning left Doncaster Rovers to become the new manager of Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday have confirmed that Moore has joined the Owls as the club’s new manager, after an impressive tenure of Doncaster.

Moore took charge of Doncaster at the start of last season, guiding the club to a ninth-placed finish in League One before the campaign was curtailed.

This season, he has had Donny fighting for promotion via the play-offs, with the club sitting sixth in League One after a positive season so far.

But with only 18 games remaining in their League One campaign, Moore has now made the surprising decision to leave the Keepmoat Stadium and become Wednesday’s new manager.

Wednesday sit six points adrift of safety albeit with a game in hand, and Moore will be hoping to steer the Owls clear of relegation.

Here, we take a look at Doncaster fans’ reactions to Moore’s surprising decision…


