‘Is there any point even playing’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to breaking team news for Barnsley clash

Sheffield Wednesday face a big challenge in their battle to avoid relegation from the Championship on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Oakwell to face Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

The Owls go into the game second from bottom of the second-tier standings, with their 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield on Wednesday night ending a run of seven straight defeats for Darren Moore’s side.

Barnsley meanwhile, go into the game fifth in the Championship table, eight points adrift of second placed Watford, after winning nine of their last ten league games, marking a huge contrast in form between these two sides.

Perhaps with that in mind, Moore has named a Sheffield Wednesday side that shows two changes from the one that drew with Huddersfield in midweek, as Callum Paterson and Osaze Urhoghide replace Kadeem Harris and Sam Hutchinson.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Owls fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

