‘Is there a real need?’ – Watford cast eyes over influential Swansea City player: The verdict

The expected availability of Swansea City captain Matt Grimes has alerted a high number of clubs, with potential suitors including divisional rivals and Premier League sides too.

It first emerged two weeks ago that Fulham and Bournemouth of the Championship were competing with Newcastle United and Southampton for the 26-year-old’s signature, as reported by the Daily Mail.

However, the latest reports from Football Insider state that Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion have displayed an interest in the Swansea midfielder.

Grimes arrived at the Liberty Stadium from Exeter City in 2015 and has since gone on to make 140 appearances for the South Walian Club.

The Swans captain, who has also represented England at youth level, featured in 45 Championship games last time out with Swansea, netting twice and providing a further four assists from a deeper midfield position.

With newly-promoted Premier League side Watford now in contention, we asked the team at FLW if Grimes would be a good addition…

Jacob Potter

This is a deal that makes sense for the Hornets.

Grimes has been a fantastic servant for Swansea City over the years, and he’s probably deserving of a move to the Premier League.

The Swans missed out on promotion into the top-flight this term, and they’ll know that they’ll be fighting a losing battle to keep Grimes at the club this summer.

With the prospect of playing in the Premier League with Watford being on the table, it’ll surely be too good of an opportunity to turn down for the midfielder.

With Brighton and Fulham also keen on a deal to sign him, it’s surely only a matter of time before Grimes departs before the new season.

It’d be a solid addition to the Watford team this summer, as they look to adjust to life in the Premier League next term.

Ben Wignall

Whilst I think Grimes could easily make the step up to being a competent Premier League midfielder, I feel as though Watford have a few too many bodies in their engine room.

Even when you take Will Hughes out of the equation you have Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Cleverley, Peter Etebo, Imran Louza, Dan Gosling and Domingos Quina, so is there a real need for Grimes?

You’d say so if one of those were to depart the club, and they may look to sell Hughes first anyway before they make a move for the Swansea skipper, and only then would it be a necessary signing.

Grimes has developed into a top Championship central midfielder under Steve Cooper’s coaching, so it’s no surprise to see top flight interest in his signature.

Swansea seem happy to cash in on Grimes with just a year left on his contract, so if Watford can do a deal for him in the £5 million region then it’s definitely an avenue worth pursuing.

Chris Thorpe

I think Grimes would be a very smart addition for Watford as he has stepped his game up a level in recent seasons.

He has arguably proved himself massively at Championship level and I think he would relish the challenge of competing in the Premier League every week.

He has a bit of everything about him, he can hold as a deep lying playmaker that disrupts the play and can also operate as a box to box midfield player who can contribute with goals and assists.

The Hornets needs a bit more creativity and dynamism in midfield and I really think signing the 26-year-old could solve that problem.

Make no mistake about it, this would be a huge loss for Swansea and a big gain for Watford if it goes through.

