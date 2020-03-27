‘Is there a more overrated player? – This 22-y/o brings Reading fans to their feet, but not everyone rates him so highly

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Ovie Ejaria has been turning heads at Reading this season.

The 22-year-old joined on a season-long loan from Liverpool at the start of the season, with the obligation to buy come this summer. He’s played in 32 of Reading’s 37 Championship games so far this season, scoring three and creating four.

He’d spent the second-half of last season on-loan at the club, and whilst he didn’t really light up the Madejski, Jose Gomes was keen to bring him back for a full season with the Royals.

Fans love Ejaria – he’s one of the trickiest players in the league, and leaves defenders in knots with his footwork and physical presence. But with only seven goal involvements in the Championship so far, should fans have expected a bit more from the Liverpool man?

Yes, he’s got the tricks and the flicks, and all the showman qualities, but he’s not really given enough end product, and Reading have subsequently sat in the bottom-half of the table for much of the campaign.

Nevertheless, a player who possess his qualities at only 22-years-old is bound to have a big future in the game.

He’s made significant progress in terms of his development this season and should he sign permanently for Reading – which has seemed all but confirmed throughout the season – then expect him to really kick-on next time round.

It’s always difficult for a loan-player to settle but if the Madejski were his permanent residence, then Ejaria can look to settle down, and become the player that he promises to be.

Here we take a look at what Reading fans, and others, have been saying about Ejaria this season:

Is there are more overrated player right now than Ovie Ejaria? His record at #readingfc is awful. All he does is a couple of turns… that dosent make him a good player. — Reading FC- The Truth (@TruthReading) November 5, 2019

He is a quality footballer. 👏👏 — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) August 21, 2019

A lot of stand out performances from the game. Andy Yiadom brilliant, John Swift great in attack and defence, Ovie Ejaria was Ovie Ejaria, Jordan Obita back to his best, Sam Baldock on fire. And more. #readingfc — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) November 2, 2019

The 🐐 — Ben G (@BenG83744282) November 4, 2019

Classic ejaria spinning round in circles for absolutely no reason — Logan Stevenson (@biydy9) November 4, 2019

This kid tho 🙌🏾 # Ovie Ejaria pic.twitter.com/5f9Lj8nah4 — johnsson_88 (@johnsson_88) March 21, 2020