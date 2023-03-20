QPR's difficulties continued at the weekend as Birmingham City beat them 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship.

The size of the game was clear going into it in west London, with both sides sitting on 42 points and far from being able to say that they are going to be safe this year.

That said, whoever did potentially take the win would take quite a big step towards maintaining their Championship status for another season and, indeed, that is what Birmingham did with them now sat on 45 points - nine points clear of the drop with eight games left available to them to try and extend that gap further.

As for QPR, they are now just six points above the dropzone with Huddersfield in 22nd winning at Millwall over the weekend, and if there was any doubt that they are in a relegation battle before, it's surely become clear that that is the case now.

Rangers have sleepwalked into the basement fight with form dropping off of a cliff since the festive period and Gareth Ainsworth has, thus far, been unable to really turn things around.

A win over Watford earlier this month was a high point, of course, but it has been the only high point in all fairness under Ainsworth so far, with that being followed up by a heavy loss at Blackpool.

Confidence at Rangers is naturally going to be low at the moment and, whilst the sides around them have either been here before or perhaps expected to be in this position in the table towards the end of the season, QPR would have been hoping for a lot more this year.

There's no denying that they have underachieved more than pretty much any other side in the second tier this season and they now really need to wake up and realise that a good squad on paper does not guarantee results, and realise fast.

They have Wigan up next after the international break, with the Latics currently bottom of the league and, if they lose that, it really could be time for panic stations.