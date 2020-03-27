‘Is that him in midfield for Millwall or Paul Scholes? – Lions fans rave over January signing

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Despite only joining in January, Ryan Woods has already made his mark during his short time at Millwall.

The 26-year-old tough-tackling midfielder, who signed from Stoke City for the remainder of the season, has started all ten Championship games since making the loan switch from the bet365 and has been highly reliable in the Lions midfield, partnering Jayson Molumby in the absence of Ryan Leonard and Ben Thompson.

Despite suffering three defeats in his ten Millwall starts, Gary Rowett’s men have moved to within two points of the top-six since the arrival of Woods, who has turned out to be an excellent signing.

And Millwall fans have taken to Woods quite quickly, with one fan comparing him to legendary Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes after an excellent performance in a recent draw with Fulham at The Den, whilst another urged the club to sign him permanently in the summer transfer window.

Even though the on-loan Potters man has been here less than three months, there’s been plenty of praise from Lions supporters, and we’ve put together a list of the best tweets about Woods since January.

You can see them below..

If #Millwall sign Ryan Woods on a permanent basis in the summer, it would be one of the best signings for us in recent years!! — Dan Poore (@DanPoore3) February 14, 2020

Thought Ryan Woods was class tonight. First half we played really well and should have been 2-1 at the break. Second half they didn’t cause us to many problems and could have nicked it (Bradshaw & Leonard). Will take the point and much better than Sunday! #Millwall — Jack (@Jack_Millwall) February 12, 2020

Much much better 1st half, should be in front, this is how you play Fulham, get in their faces and close them down, Ryan woods has finally shown up and been excellent #millwall — mfcmike87 (@mike_millwall) February 12, 2020

Ryan Woods is an absolutely top class signing for wall — Will (@bhafcwiII) January 16, 2020

Haven’t been as excited with a signing as much as this for a long time. Ryan Woods is an absolute class act. Him and Molumby in the midfield will absolutely run things. Buzzing for tomorrow. #millwall — AWOL27 (@AWOL27) January 17, 2020

Ryan Woods turning into Paul Scholes that half. With wonderful passing ability and some questionable tackling. Superb first half though, and much improved. 100% been the better team. — L (@lions_1885) February 12, 2020

Is that Ryan Woods in midfield for Millwall or Paul Scholes? 🔥🔥👏🏼 — Jack (@Jack_Millwall) February 12, 2020

