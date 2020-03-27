Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Is that him in midfield for Millwall or Paul Scholes? – Lions fans rave over January signing

Despite only joining in January, Ryan Woods has already made his mark during his short time at Millwall.

The 26-year-old tough-tackling midfielder, who signed from Stoke City for the remainder of the season, has started all ten Championship games since making the loan switch from the bet365 and has been highly reliable in the Lions midfield, partnering Jayson Molumby in the absence of Ryan Leonard and Ben Thompson.

Despite suffering three defeats in his ten Millwall starts, Gary Rowett’s men have moved to within two points of the top-six since the arrival of Woods, who has turned out to be an excellent signing.

And Millwall fans have taken to Woods quite quickly, with one fan comparing him to legendary Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes after an excellent performance in a recent draw with Fulham at The Den, whilst another urged the club to sign him permanently in the summer transfer window.

Even though the on-loan Potters man has been here less than three months, there’s been plenty of praise from Lions supporters, and we’ve put together a list of the best tweets about Woods since January.

You can see them below..

