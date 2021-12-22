Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Is that a joke?’, ‘An insult’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer development shared

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Nottingham Forest have turned down a £10m offer from Brentford for Brennan Johnson.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a fine individual campaign for the Reds, scoring five times and registering five assists in the Championship this season.

Such form has caught the eye, particularly as the attacker is yet to agree fresh terms on a new deal at the City Ground as he enters the final 18 months of his current contract.

And, it was revealed by reporter John Percy that the Bees had tried to test the resolve of Forest by putting in a £10m offer for the youngster.

However, that bid was turned down, with the update stating that Johnson is enjoying his football under Steve Cooper, who has transformed the club since his appointment.

Obviously, most Forest fans don’t want to sell and many felt the offer from the Londoners was laughable.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…


