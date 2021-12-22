‘Is that a joke?’, ‘An insult’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer development shared

Nottingham Forest have turned down a £10m offer from Brentford for Brennan Johnson.

Brentford have made a new offer of £10m for #nffc Brennan Johnson, which has been turned down. Bid went in late last week. Forest insist he is not for sale in January and Johnson also very keen to continue playing under Steve Cooper. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 22, 2021

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a fine individual campaign for the Reds, scoring five times and registering five assists in the Championship this season.

Such form has caught the eye, particularly as the attacker is yet to agree fresh terms on a new deal at the City Ground as he enters the final 18 months of his current contract.

And, it was revealed by reporter John Percy that the Bees had tried to test the resolve of Forest by putting in a £10m offer for the youngster.

However, that bid was turned down, with the update stating that Johnson is enjoying his football under Steve Cooper, who has transformed the club since his appointment.

What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Guy Moussi Lyon Bordeaux Angers Auxerre

Obviously, most Forest fans don’t want to sell and many felt the offer from the Londoners was laughable.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…

£ten big fellas? Is that a joke https://t.co/fC4SS06NWM — Tom O'Hare (@sternlester1) December 22, 2021

10mil @BrentfordFC u having a laugh there !!! How about u rethink and come again but he's NOT FOR SALE https://t.co/W3QbTunMEV — Rhys Bull (@RhysBull2) December 22, 2021

£10m is abit of a joke bid unless it includes Tony and Mbeumo .. #NFFC https://t.co/Q9PZzxm6Fi — Sam (@Sam_Rowan) December 22, 2021

£10 million. The cheek of it. https://t.co/vxRBrCW65T — Josh Amess (@jma_01) December 22, 2021