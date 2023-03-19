Amad Diallo's late strike from the penalty spot earned Sunderland a 1-1 draw against a Luton Town side who have been in excellent form in recent weeks.

Alfie Doughty's free-kick opened the scoring for the visitors before Amari'i Bell was adjudged to have taken down Diallo late on in the second half, with the Manchester United loanee making no mistake from the spot.

Nothing has been able to separate both sides this season as both games have finished 1-1, whilst the previous two games between the two were also one apiece.

Here, we take a look at yesterday's result and use it, as well as the other results in the division, to determine whether or not the Black Cats are any closer to the play-off positions...

Unlike a lot of seasons in recent memory, there is seemingly three play-off spots up for grabs still, which automatically keeps Sunderland in the hunt for a play-off spot.

With eight games still to play of this Championship season, the Wearsiders are seven points from Millwall in sixth.

In what was a shock yesterday afternoon, the Lions, who have been extremely dominant on home soil this season, lost 1-0 to Huddersfield Town, meaning the gap from Sunderland has been cut.

Norwich City and Watford also played out draws, so both of those failed to take advantage of Sunderland picking up just the one point, whilst Preston North End were handed a heavy defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough.

Coventry City were the only club within the chasing pack to secure three points yesterday afternoon as the Sky Blues ran out as 4-1 winners away at Blackpool.

As mentioned before, it does appear that there are three play-off spots left to play for and none of those three sides won yesterday afternoon.

Of course, it was Sunderland that held Luton to a draw, Millwall were defeated by relegation scrappers Huddersfield and Blackburn Rovers did not play.

Bar a trip to Burnley, and perhaps a visit to West Brom, Sunderland will not have many fixtures that are more difficult than yesterday's at home to the best away team in the division at Luton.

All in all, you would think that the Black Cats are in a better position to continue challenging for a play-off spot than before a ball was kicked across the Championship yesterday afternoon.

It is now a big couple of weeks for Tony Mowbray to prepare himself for the concluding stages of the campaign after this international break.