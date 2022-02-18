“£1.6 million is still not to be scoffed at” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit comments on Mason Burstow’s move to Chelsea

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chelsea signed Mason Burstow from Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee on transfer deadline day last month.

The 18-year-old striker has rejoined the club on loan for the remainder of the season and, due to an attacking injury crisis, appears to be the Addicks’ leading marksman heading into their match against Oxford United on Saturday.

Burstow has scored six goals in all competitions this season and will join up with the Blues in the summer, waiting to learn whether he will be involved in the club’s U23 side or sent out on loan again.

Charlton are nine points above the relegation zone and 14 off of the top six in League One with 15 games remaining, it will be interesting to see how sparingly Burstow is used, when attacking players return from injury, with Johnnie Jackson looking to build momentum ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming believes the reputation of the Charlton youth setup played a role in Chelsea pouncing for the youngster.

Speaking to Football League World, Fleming said: “The Mason Burstow one is interesting, he is clearly one that Chelsea had looked at earlier in the season and before when he went on trial with them before he joined us.

“I do find it surprising that they’ve decided to bring him in after he’d only played a small amount of games, but I do think that just speaks to the reputation of the Charlton academy.

“We’ve brought through Joe Aribo, Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa and Karlan Grant in recent years and I think Chelsea have looked at that and thought that £1.6 million, which is the rumoured fee, is a gamble worth taking for Burstow when there could be quite a big upside.

“For Charlton, disappointing to see him go early, but I think £1.6 million is still not to be scoffed at, at League One level, and we’ve got the likes of Daniel Kanu coming through the academy who will look to take his place and push for a first team berth now.”