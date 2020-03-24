Is player signed by Antonio Conte really an upgrade on Grabban at Nottingham Forest? Comment

In the shape of Lewis Grabban, Nottingham Forest possess one of the Championship’s most prolific marksmen at the time of writing, with the 32-year-old having already found the net on 17 occasions this term.

Support in the goal scoring stakes for Grabban is however at a premium right now, with only Joe Lolley’s eight goal haul coming anywhere near to being on the same level as the veteran frontman.

QUIZ: Do you know what year these 14 Nottingham Forest players joined the club? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 14 What year did Tendayi Darikwa join Forest? 2016 2017 2018 2019

As a result of this, it is hardly surprising that Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is already eyeing up striking reinforcements ahead of the summer in order to add some real depth to his forward line, which is one of the key areas of his side that has been found lacking at times this season.

One player who’s name has been strongly linked with a move to the City Ground in recent weeks is Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne, with the 28-year-old currently thriving out on loan in Belgium with Club Brugge at present.

A more physically imposing option than Grabban, Diagne would certainly add another exciting option to what is an already multi-talented Forest attack, with the player having really hit form this term after temporarily leaving Gala.

Once signed by Antonio Conte back in 2013 during the Italian’s reign at Juventus, Diagne has certainly aged like a fine wine, enjoying the most prolific spells of his career during his time on Turkish shores, notching 43 goals for both Kasimpasa and Galatasaray respectively over the past few seasons.

Capable of holding the ball up and bringing others into play, whilst also being a strong threat in behind the opposition defence, Diagne would certainly fit in well to Forest’s largely counter-attack based style under Lamouchi, with his finishing ability allowing him to score an all manner of different goals over the years.

With his long-term future very much up in the air in Turkey, this summer will certainly be a good time for the Reds to strike if they are to secure their man, with a host of other clubs sure to be eyeing a move for a player that has amassed 83 goals in just over 150 games.

The chance to sign a player of Diagne’s obvious pedigree doesn’t come around often and Forest will certainly be aiming to lay the ground work quickly for a move in order to ensure they beat their rivals to the 28-year-old’s signature.

In conclusion, Diagne could well be the missing piece in Lamouchi’s Forest jigsaw as he seeks to establish the Reds as a Premier League force once again after so long away.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Forest discussion going on in the Vital Forest Forum! Click here to get involved!