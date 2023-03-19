After being forced to settle for a point in their recent showdown with Stoke City, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Middlesbrough would fare in their clash with Preston North End.

With Sheffield United set to play in the FA Cup today, Boro had the chance to close the gap between them and Paul Heckingbottom's side in the Championship yesterday.

Middlesbrough capitalised on this opportunity as they produced an impressive display at the Riverside Stadium.

Chuba Akpom opened the scoring for Middlesbrough in the 22nd minute as slotted an effort past Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Zack Steffen then produced two saves to deny Tom Cannon and Alan Browne from levelling proceedings.

Following the break, Cameron Archer doubled Middlesbrough's advantage after being teed up by Ryan Giles.

Archer effectively sealed victory for Boro by scoring their third goal of the afternoon in the 58th minute.

In the closing stages of the game, Marcus Forss added a fourth for the hosts.

Here, we have decided to take a look at whether Boro's automatic promotion push is more or less likely following their win over Preston.

As a result of this victory, Middlesbrough closed the gap between them and the Blades, who currently occupy second place in the standings, to three points.

While Boro have now played one more game than United, they have edged ahead in terms of goal difference (+27 compared to +25) which could make a difference in the race for promotion.

A defeat to Preston would have been a major blow for Middlesbrough and thus head coach Michael Carrick will be delighted that they have once again managed to keep the pressure on United.

Boro also extended the gap on Saturday between them and Luton Town to four points as a result of this triumph.

The Hatters were forced to settle for a draw in their meeting with Sunderland and are six points adrift of the Blades.

With eight games left to play this season, Boro are still very much in the hunt for a top-two finish.

However, they will need favours from other sides in order to move above the Blades in the pecking order.

United do still have to face runaway leaders Burnley this season while they also set to take on play-off hopefuls Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion.

If the Blades are not firing on all cylinders in these fixtures, they could drop points which will provide Boro with the opportunity to climb above in the table.

Even if Boro miss out on automatic promotion, they will unquestionably fancy their chances of reaching the top-flight via the play-offs as they have won 10 of the 13 league games that they have participated in since the turn of the year.