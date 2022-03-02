“Is it too little, too late?” – Barnsley fan pundit delivers verdict on Poya Asbaghi’s job

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Football League World’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall has praised Poya Asbaghi for turning around the Tykes’ fortunes recently – but is still yet to be fully convinced that he’s the right man for the club on a long-term basis.

It took a while for the Swede to get off the mark for the Yorkshire outfit since his November appointment, but that first victory finally came against Queens Park Rangers last month.

Barnsley have since won two of their next three games and it has coincided with bringing some fresh faces in during the January transfer window in Domingos Quina and Amine Bassi – both who have been match-winners already.

Having helped his club off the bottom of the table and into 22nd position in the Championship, Asbaghi has received praise from many but Bearsdall still wants to see more from him if he wants to believe that he’s the man to really take the club forward.

“I think it’s extremely difficult at this stage to say whether or not Asbaghi is the right man to take Barnsley forward after this season or not,” Beardsall said.

“He had the worst possible start to life at Barnsley – it took him 12 games to get his first win which was the longest wait in history for a new Barnsley head coach, and you could understand why a lot of fans were starting to say he was the wrong man for the job and some were saying that he should be sacked after such a run of poor performances and results.

“However something has clicked in the last few weeks, we’ve seen improvements in performances and a massive improvement in results, winning three out of our last four games, which to be honest is an incredible achievement for a side bottom of the league and you’ve got to give Poya a load of credit.

“I think he’s started to listen to fans – a lot of things he’s implemented in the last few weeks are things that fans have been asking for and I think that’s a huge credit to him that he’s listened to some of the comments of the fans and gone and implemented them into the team and it’s paid dividends.

“Martin Devaney (under 23’s manager) has been brought into the first-team setup – he knows Barnsley like the back of his hand, he knows what the fans expect at Barnsley and I think having him around the dressing room in that coaching team will have been a massive help to Asbaghi and I think he’ll have been a positive influence.

“Things are starting to move in the right direction – the big question mark is is it too little, too late?

“If he keeps Barnsley up then I don’t think there’s any doubt about it for me – he’s the right man to take Barnsley forward.

“If Barnsley go down then I think there’s going to have to be long discussions about whether he is the right coach or not.

“He’s started to show he’s got something special about him in terms of the last few results, it’s just a question mark over whether or not he is the right man if we relegated because if we get relegated he has failed in his mission to keep Barnsley in the Championship and failure often leads to managers leaving in their roles.

“For me I’d not be completely opposed to him staying depending on how our last 13 games go. If we continue to see this level of performance then I wouldn’t have a problem with him staying beyond this season to try and give us a chance of coming straight back up.

“For now I’m undecided on the matter.”

The Verdict

Asbaghi is starting to win his detractors around after a poor start to life at Oakwell.

They’ve almost invoked the spirit of last season’s team in recent weeks and the clubs they have defeated in QPR, Hull and Middlesbrough all have something about them.

The Swede has tried new things and different players to find a winning formula and it appears that he’s stumbled across the right mix.

Time will tell as to whether or not they will survive in the Championship under his management but if they don’t, Asbaghi will have given it as good of a go as he could have done.