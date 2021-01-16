‘Is it April 1st already?’, ‘Moncur has to start’ – Many Luton Town fans react to team news v Bournemouth

Luton Town face off against AFC Bournemouth this afternoon at the Vitality Stadium, and their XI has been named for the clash on the south coast.

The Hatters will be keen to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mark Warburton’s QPR at Kenilworth Road midweek.

Nathan Jones makes one change to the eleven that faced the R’s midweek, with Luke Berry coming into replace Kazenga LuaLida who finds himself on the bench for this clash, other than that though, it’s unchanged for the Hatters.

Ex-AFC Bournemouth player Harry Cornick partners James Collins up-front, whilst new signing Kal Naismith is amongst the substitutes to start with this afternoon.

Naturally, the announcement of who will be starting in Nathan Jones’ team today sparked quite a mixed reaction from the Hatters faithful, here we take a look at a selection of the responses from Luton Town fans to the team news.

4 centre midfielders in that team. Cornick on one wing, who will be on the other? I cant work it out.. — Luke Jenkin (@Lukejenkin992) January 16, 2021

On paper, that's not a bad side. However, we play on grass. — Ian Lee (@IanWLee23) January 16, 2021

I've lost track of time. Is it April 1st already? — Mark Caudle (@welwyn57) January 16, 2021

Will be surprised if this side manages a shot on target — GeorgeQ (@george12413051) January 16, 2021

Moncur has to start — Ronnie (@LTFC_Ronnie) January 16, 2021

Usual suspects 😴😴😴😴 — L.Murphy (@lukemurphy1) January 16, 2021

Not confident about this one ngl — Danny LTFC (@danny_ltfc) January 16, 2021

So many lucky to have kept their place. Hopefully had a boot up the backside. — Joe Smith (@JKS1989) January 16, 2021