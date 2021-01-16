Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Luton Town

‘Is it April 1st already?’, ‘Moncur has to start’ – Many Luton Town fans react to team news v Bournemouth

Published

9 mins ago

on

Luton Town face off against AFC Bournemouth this afternoon at the Vitality Stadium, and their XI has been named for the clash on the south coast.

The Hatters will be keen to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mark Warburton’s QPR at Kenilworth Road midweek.

Nathan Jones makes one change to the eleven that faced the R’s midweek, with Luke Berry coming into replace Kazenga LuaLida who finds himself on the bench for this clash, other than that though, it’s unchanged for the Hatters.

Ex-AFC Bournemouth player Harry Cornick partners James Collins up-front, whilst new signing Kal Naismith is amongst the substitutes to start with this afternoon.

Naturally, the announcement of who will be starting in Nathan Jones’ team today sparked quite a mixed reaction from the Hatters faithful, here we take a look at a selection of the responses from Luton Town fans to the team news.


