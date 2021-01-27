‘Is it April 1st already?’ – Many Bristol City fans react to emerging Famara Diedhiou transfer news

Bristol City supporters have been reacting on Twitter to the shock news that striker Famara Diedhiou is wanted by Egyptian outfit Pyramids FC.

According to Sky Sports’ transfer live blog (14:29pm), the Robins striker is being linked with a move to the Egyptian Premier League this month.

Diedhiou remains one of Bristol City’s key assets, but the attacker has entered the final six months of his contract at Ashton Gate, which means that if he doesn’t extend his deal, they risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Diedhiou? Martin? – Can you name which Bristol City player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored Bristol City's first goal of the season against Exeter City in the FA Cup? Jamie Paterson Antoine Semenyo Chris Martin Nahki Wells

Despite his ongoing contract situation, it doesn’t appear to have affected Diedhiou’s form, and is once again on course to be Bristol City’s top goalscorer this season having netted eight times in all competitions, including one at Millwall on Saturday which was his fifth strike in as many games.

Diedhiou’s next goal will be his 50th in a Robins shirt, although if he leaves before Monday’s 11pm deadline, the trip to Derby County on Saturday could prove to be his final game for the club.

Here’s what the Ashton Gate faithful have been saying about Pyramids FC’s interest in him:

He has ambitions to play in the premier league- doubt he would go there — Bristol Oli (@BristolOli) January 27, 2021

Surely just his agents abroad finding daft offers to use for contract negotiations. Be very surprised if Fam wants to play in Egyptian football — Micky Red (@MickyD76750519) January 27, 2021

Yes, lets sell the only striker we have who is actually scoring goals at the moment. Great idea. — Goon (@Oakely_Dokely) January 27, 2021

2m you're having a laugh — alan gwinnell (@alangwinnell) January 27, 2021

2 mil’s abit steep innit!? — Woss (@SirRossClive) January 27, 2021

Imo we might as well keep him till the end of the season and let him go on a free, even though we'd lose out getting money for him it would be silly to let go arguably our most in form player atm 👍🏼 https://t.co/oEzT3nyVXd — Luke (@LukeRodford) January 27, 2021

Is it April 1st already?!!! https://t.co/LvmlQDFRzb — Darren Rowe (@djrowe149) January 27, 2021

Would be vintage Bristol City losing the one player at the club the fans have been pleading to stay for months to Pyramids FC https://t.co/82gC4CSCu0 — jordan (@jordanhewlett99) January 27, 2021