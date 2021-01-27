Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Is it April 1st already?’ – Many Bristol City fans react to emerging Famara Diedhiou transfer news

Published

40 mins ago

on

Bristol City supporters have been reacting on Twitter to the shock news that striker Famara Diedhiou is wanted by Egyptian outfit Pyramids FC.

According to Sky Sports’ transfer live blog (14:29pm), the Robins striker is being linked with a move to the Egyptian Premier League this month.

Diedhiou remains one of Bristol City’s key assets, but the attacker has entered the final six months of his contract at Ashton Gate, which means that if he doesn’t extend his deal, they risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Despite his ongoing contract situation, it doesn’t appear to have affected Diedhiou’s form, and is once again on course to be Bristol City’s top goalscorer this season having netted eight times in all competitions, including one at Millwall on Saturday which was his fifth strike in as many games.

Diedhiou’s next goal will be his 50th in a Robins shirt, although if he leaves before Monday’s 11pm deadline, the trip to Derby County on Saturday could prove to be his final game for the club.

Here’s what the Ashton Gate faithful have been saying about Pyramids FC’s interest in him:


