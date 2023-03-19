We really are at the crunch stage of the Championship season now, with Huddersfield Town, and most clubs in the division having just nine games to play ahead of kick-off yesterday afternoon.

The Terriers went into their clash at play-off candidates Millwall as big underdogs, slumped in the bottom three and six points adrift of Cardiff City and safety.

However, in the Championship, nothing is a given, and so it was proved, with Neil Warnock's side running out 1-0 winners at The Den.

Danny Ward's 67th minute strike was the difference between the two sides on the scoreline, with Huddersfield Town taking all three points back to Yorkshire.

With it being at the crucial end of the season, here at FLW, we've been tasked with discussing whether an outcome is more or less likely following matches at this stage.

With that said, below, we've discussed whether or not Huddersfield Town's relegation is more or less likely following yesterday's victory.

Relegation more or less likely?

It might seem an obvious thing to say, but their relegation is clearly less likely as a result of the victory.

The win, though, does go far beyond the three points.

Don't get me wrong, they are hugely important.

Cardiff do have a game in hand, but Huddersfield are now just three points from safety and the fact that getting out of the drop zone is now within touching distance will give them added motivation when Championship action gets back underway after the international break.

Furthermore, the Terriers were playing not only a top six contender, but away at The Den, arguably one of the toughest grounds to go to in the Championship, so to come away with all three points will breed further confidence.

Let's not forget, too, that the Terriers are now unbeaten in three of their last four matches, with very respectable draws against Norwich City and an in-form Bristol City side to their name in recent weeks.

A quick glance at the club's run in does not fill you with confidence that they will survive, with Warnock and his side facing some very difficult matches between now and May 8th.

But, Warnock's side proved everybody wrong yesterday, and in midweek, so why can they not do so in a few more matches this season?

After all, it isn't going to take a victory in every match to see them ensure their Championship survival, and when we get back underway in April, with seven games to come in the month, if Warnock can find some momentum, you just never know where it might take him and the club.