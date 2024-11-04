Stoke City are reportedly interested in Wigan Athletic's Thelo Aaasgaard, but Carlton Palmer has raised a few queries over the potential £3m move for the 22-year-old.

That's according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who revealed on Sunday that the Potters were looking to do what Blackburn Rovers failed to do in the summer, and bring the Norway U21 international to the Championship.

However, it will be difficult for Stoke to do so, despite slowly showing signs of improvements under Narcis Pelach, with £3m the figure that has been touted by Nixon.

The Staffordshire club moved up to 16th place in the Championship on Saturday afternoon following a 2-1 victory over Derby County at the bet365 Stadium, and with Pelach hoping that his team can make the next step towards mid-table in the coming weeks and months, Aasgaard has been identified as the talent to help do that.

Pundit makes verdict on Aasgaard link

While we are still around two months away from the start of the January transfer window, plans are already being made by managers up and down the leagues over who needs to be brought in to help strengthen their teams.

Stoke are no different, and they are a team that are still in desperate need of a creative force behind Tom Cannon to help him have more quality chances in front of goal.

However, speaking exclusively to Football League World, former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Palmer, has raised some concerns over the price of the 22-year-old.

He said: "Stoke City find themselves just below mid-table in the Championship after 13 games on 15 points, only six points off a play-off place.

"They are reportedly interested in signing Wigan’s attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard, with the fee being touted around about £3m. Aasgaard has already got himself on the scoresheet a number of times for the Latics in the early stages of the campaign.

"Last season he made 39 appearances, nine goals, four assists, which is a really good return for an attacking midfield player. He's already registered three goals in 13 league appearances this season.

"It's always a difficult one, but he's 22-years-old, and it's one of those where you're going to have to pay the money to get this young player out and see if he can deliver in the Championship. His current contract doesn't expire until 2028, so that's the problem that you have."

Palmer continued: "Wigan are not in the position where they have to sell, but it would be a financial boost for the club, and you could see a great future for him.

"So, if they were to get him out for £3m and get a percentage of a future sign on fee, that would be good for business, for Wigan.

"Is he worth it? Well, listen, I've always said that anybody's always worth what anybody's prepared to pay for them and only time will tell whether the 22-year-old will prove the bargain or prove a good buy at £3m.

"I think it's a little bit too much to pay at this moment in time, but with his current form, the way he's playing, and he's under contract for that time, if Stoke City want him, that's what they're going to have to pay to get him out of Wigan."

Wigan will not want to let go of Aasgaard

While the Championship will hold a level of intrigue for Aasgaard, for Wigan, it is not a move that they will want to entertain at all, and they will try their best to keep hold of the 22-year-old.

He is at an excellent age to develop at the club, and with their early season struggles towards the bottom end of League One, there will be some concerns that without him, the relegation threat will become more difficult and a potentially realistic situation that they will have to fight their way out of.

Aasgaard has been the bright spark in a bitterly disappointing campaign, and his ability to create chances and score goals would be a huge loss for the Latics at an incredibly crucial point in the year.

Thelo Aasgaard Wigan Athletic Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 13 (11) Goals (Assists) 3 (0) xG 3.05 xA 0.78 Chances Created 12 Shots (On Target) 27 (9) Pass Accuracy 80.8% Dribbles Completed 5 Recoveries 35 *Stats correct as of 04/11/2024

There are points about his game that still need to be worked on, and that step up to the Championship is probably needed to help that happen, but with a contract until 2028 and a £3m price tag set, it could be an incredibly difficult task for Stoke to complete.