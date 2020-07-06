‘Is he really needed?’ – West Ham eyeing transfer move for EFL full-back: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Wigan Athletic full-back Antonee Robinson according to Football Insider.

The full-back has been a regular in the Wigan team this season, having made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Latics this term.

It appears as though his impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with the Hammers registering their interest in landing his signature.

Wigan are struggling financially after being placed into administration, which could lead to some of their key players being sold in the summer.

Robinson has previously attracted interest from AC Milan, and it appears as though his long-term future could lie away from the DW Stadium.

But would Robinson be a good addition to the West Ham squad, and is he capable of making the step up to the Premier League?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

Is he really needed?

Robinson is a fine player and he’s good enough for the Premier League, I’ve got no doubts about that.

However, for West Ham, isn’t this just wasted money?

Aaron Cresswell might be 30 now, but he’s still got a lot to offer in the Premier League and it isn’t really the time to be thinking about a successor just yet.

Robinson will make a fine Premier League player in the coming years, but West Ham doesn’t look like the right fit at this moment in time.

Both the player and the club would be better served exploring different options this summer.

George Harbey:

Robinson is a really talented full-back who could add some real depth to David Moyes’ side, and it speaks volumes that he was close to moving to a club the size of AC Milan in January.

I really rate Robinson as a player – he is solid defensively and loves to get forward and help create chances, which makes him a perfect player for the Premier League as his athleticism would really help him thrive in the top-flight.

With Aaron Cresswell now 30 years of age, you can’t blame the London club for identifying longer-term replacements for the former Ipswich man, and at the age of 22, Robinson has so much time to grow and become a star player for the Hammers in years to come.

Wigan won’t want to lose him, of course, but the club need all the money they can get at the moment it seems, and it would be best to sell him and let him move on with his career..

George Dagless:

I think so.

It’s great to see him back doing what he does best and I think it’s evident that a move to the top flight is awaiting him at some point.

Milan might not be the team they once were but you don’t get offered a move there by being a mug.

It’s a shame how it ended but it looks as though other opportunities await him and it’s good to see that his career could still be played at the highest level.

Ultimately, he’s a very talented footballer that is only going to get better and I think the Hammers would benefit in having him around.