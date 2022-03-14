“Is he needed at Bournemouth though?” – Cherries eye transfer move for Bristol City star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bournemouth are eyeing up a summer move for Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo, as per a report from Bristol World.

The report states that the Cherries face competition for the 20-year-old’s services, with French club Lyon also in pursuit of the Parisien-born midfielder.

A report from Football Insider has revolted that there is also Premier League interest in Massengo, with Leicester City and Southampton also monitoring his situation at Ashton Gate.

Massengo has appeared 29 times in the league this season for the Robins and is now just 10 games shy of hitting 100 for the Championship outfit.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding this potential deal…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

With his contract only having one year left come the summer, AFC Bournemouth are one of a long line of clubs to be linked with a move for Han-Noah Massengo this summer.

At 20 years old, he has been all-action in the Bristol City midfield so far this season, and although he is still somewhat raw and has a long way to go before becoming an accomplished player, you can see that the potential is there.

Is he needed at Bournemouth though? I’m on the fence.

If Bournemouth get promoted to the Premier League this season, for example, you do have to question just how much game time Massengo would get. I would certainly imagine it would be a lot less than he’s playing at Bristol City currently.

At this stage of his career, having played so much football at his age, I’m not sure the best thing for his development is leaving a team where he is playing regularly for one where he may not start.

With that being said though, if the player was happy to bide his time and earn his place under Scott Parker, things could work out.

I do think he would be a decent signing for AFC Bournemouth, but whether or not the move would be good for him would depend on his game time, I think.

Adam Jones

Han Noah-Massengo is a classy operator in midfield and certainly has the potential to play in the Premier League in the future, so he would be a suitable signing whichever division they are in.

However, the fact his playing time has been limited in recent seasons means the Cherries shouldn’t exactly break the bank to recruit him.

Considering the options they already have at their disposal as well, they would probably be well-served offloading someone like Ben Pearson if they want to bring the talented Frenchman in.

The fact he still has a lot to learn could work in one of two ways for Scott Parker’s men. His inexperience could potentially be exposed in the top tier, or the fact he can still improve further could instead be seen as a real reason for excitement.

You could certainly back him to adapt to Parker-ball well, regardless.

Alfie Burns

Massengo is a decent player and has been impressive for a good few years now in a struggling Bristol City team.

There are areas of the midfielder’s game that need work, particularly if he’s going to potentially step into the Premier League with Bournemouth.

However, there are some really likeable traits about Massengo and how he goes about his business in the midfield. You can see him being a success in the top-flight if he’s allowed to thrive in the right environment.

Bournemouth should, hopefully, be able to offer him that if they won promotion, whilst they’d certainly be able to do that if they failed and were competing at the top of the Championship once again.

It’s worth remembering that Scott Parker has only had two transfer windows to shape this Bournemouth squad, so there’s work to do in future windows.

A player like Massengo ticks a lot of boxes if a midfielder is on the radar.