Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that he does not understand the negativity that surrounds Manchester United defender Harry Maguire who has received a great deal of criticism this season.

Maguire last featured for the Red Devils during their meeting with Sevilla in the Europa League.

In what turned out to be a night to forget for the England international, he made an avoidable error that led directly to Sevilla's opening goal as he failed to clear a pass from David De Gea.

The ball rebounded to Youssef En-Nesyri who slotted home.

Sevilla went on to secure a 3-0 victory over Erik ten Hag's side to secure a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Suspended for United's FA Cup semi-final victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, Maguire faces a battle to regain a place in the starting eleven following composed displays from Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof in the heart of defence.

What did Darren Moore say about Harry Maguire?

Making reference to Maguire at the EFL Awards ceremony, Moore opted to defend the 30-year-old.

Speaking to talkSPORT about the defender, Moore said: "For me, playing in the position that Harry Maguire plays in, I think he's an exceptional player, he's an international, he's graced the Premier League, and he's won so many awards and will continue to win awards.

"Where the negativity comes from, I really do not know, and I'm speaking as somebody that's played the game and an expert and now on the managerial side.

"But credit to Harry, his mentality is absolutely exceptional, second to none.

"My message to him is to just continue doing what you're doing, because what you're doing is great, is excellent and keep pushing on."

Will Maguire make his return to action on Thursday against Tottenham Hotspur?

With the Red Devils set to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, it would be somewhat of a surprise if Maguire is given the nod to start in this fixture.

While Maguire only managed to record an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 5.71 against Sevilla, Lindelof and Shaw excelled in the centre-back positions against Brighton.

Taking this into consideration, the former Leicester City man may have to settle for a place on the substitutes bench at Old Trafford.