‘Is he a car park attendant?’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as contested ex-player lands EFL job

Oldham Athletic have today announced the appointment of Harry Kewell as head coach.

The ex-Leeds United and Liverpool man has landed his third EFL job after stints at Crawley Town and Notts County. It comes after Oldham went through four managers last year, sacking Tunisian manager Dino Maamria only yesterday.

But the appointment has brought about a cynical response from Leeds fans on Twitter.

They’re not his biggest fans after his 2003 move from Elland Road to Anfield, after a successful seven year spell with the Whites which saw him making 222 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 55 goals in the process.

His last managerial outing with Notts County ended after just 14 games, three months and as many wins. The news of his Oldham appointment surfaced last night and was hastily confirmed this afternoon.

See how Leeds United fans reacted to Oldham’s appointment of the once club stalwart just below:

May I be the first to wish Harry Kewell the very worst of luck in his new job at Oldham. #snake #lufc — lee (@montyoxymoron) August 1, 2020

Seconded. — Chris Smith (@pudseyexile) August 1, 2020

Even when he was at the top of his game at Leeds, he was the first to leave the pitch. No clapping the fans, never going out his way for the kids that adored him. Very strong sense of entitlement and (even then) very little gratitude to the Club for what they had given him. — EdmondDantes (@LeComtedeMonteC) August 1, 2020

Please delete — London.leeds 🏆 (@london_leeds) August 1, 2020

Live scenes of Harry Kewell pic.twitter.com/yN0ybVdbum — FPL_LUFC (@FPL_LUFC) August 1, 2020

Poor Oldham! — Andrew Mcilvenny (@AndrewMcilvenny) August 1, 2020

Is he a car park attendant? — Andy P (@ArcticReviews) August 1, 2020