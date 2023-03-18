Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday kicked off the Sky Bet League One action for the weekend on Friday night.

Both sides have had positive campaigns in the third tier with Wednesday going into the game as league leaders and the Trotters heading in looking to earn a big three points towards their play-off campaign.

In the end, a close-fought game played out between the pair and they had to share the spoils, with Victor Adeboyejo cancelling out Lee Gregory's early strike in the opening stages for the hosts.

A point apiece, then, and in terms of the Trotters' play-off challenge it still leaves them of course in with a chance, though obviously their form has been a little patchy.

Clearly, a point away at the league leaders is a better point than one at home to a side struggling in the bottom half, and so Bolton won't be too down about this particular result.

Plenty of sides have come away empty-handed from Hillsborough this season and the Trotters' manager Ian Evatt felt as though they could have won last night, with him of the opinion that they were denied a clear penalty.

The result leaves them sixth in the league but having now not won in four games means they are at risk of being overtaken by sides below them.

Wycombe Wanderers are the side to watch, with them having two games in hand on the Trotters and just a four point gap to overhaul - though having points on the board is always the preferred option to matches still to play.

Positively for Bolton, meanwhile, is that once league duties resume after the international break and their EFL Trophy date with Plymouth, they do not face any side above them in the league for the rest of the season.

Of course, the game is not played on paper but that should mean they are able to get a run of results going once more, having recently just got both Ipswich and Wednesday out of the way.

Right now, with Derby and Ipswich having also played two games fewer and Barnsley having played four games fewer as well as Wycombe's status, things are not totally in Bolton's control in terms of the fight for the top six but there's still plenty of football to be played and surely more twists to come - it's now all about how they resume in April.