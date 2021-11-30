Is Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz good enough to play in the Premier League?

After his summer exploits for Chile at the Copa America and his subsequent form in the Championship this season, Ben Brereton Diaz is a wanted man by some top clubs.

The Blackburn Rovers forward’s record currently stands at 16 goals for the Lancashire side in 20 second tier outings during the current campaign, with Premier League clubs flocking to signal their interest.

Leeds, Brighton, Newcastle, Southampton and even rivals Burnley are said to be looking at a potential January move for the 22-year-old – but is he good enough right now to be a top flight player?

Ben Wignall was joined on FLW TV this afternoon by colleague and Rovers fan Toby Wilding to discuss all things Brereton and what has changed from his first few seasons at the club – as well as answering if he believes Blackburn should cash in this January and if he’s ready to make the step up.

