The modern era has certainly been a mixed one for Sheffield Wednesday, with some real high points mixed in with many notable lows. One consistent over the past nine years, however, is Scottish midfielder Barry Bannan, who has served the club with consistency, commitment and quality since his arrival at Hillsborough in 2015.

The diminutive Scotsman has already amassed over 400 appearances in the blue and white of Wednesday, and remains an imperative part of the Owls midfield, while his leadership as captain is heavily relied upon.

Barry Bannan's career path to date, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club 2004–2013 Aston Villa 2008/09 Derby County (loan) 2009/10 Blackpool (loan) 2010/11 Leeds United (loan) 2013–2015 Crystal Palace (permanent) 2014/15 Bolton Wanderers (loan) 2015 - Sheffield Wednesday (permanent)

34-year-old Bannan spent time with the youth side(s) of Glasgow giants Celtic, before heading to Aston Villa's academy setup in 2004.

Spending the next four years playing for the club's age group and reserve teams, the midfielder made his first team debut at the age of 19, coming off the bench in a UEFA Cup clash with German side Hamburger SV.

Bannan went on to make 82 senior appearances for Villa over the next five years, while also having loan spells with Derby County, Blackpool and Leeds United in 2009, 2010, and 2011 respectively.

The talented play-maker signed for fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace in 2013, bringing an end to his time in Birmingham, but Bannan never really established himself at Selhurst Park, and after an early 2015 loan stay with Bolton Wanderers, then of the Championship, joined another second-tier club, Sheffield Wednesday permanently in the summer of that year.

Bannan has since made himself a Wednesday icon, who, despite the many ups and downs the club have gone through recently, wore the badge with pride, while often being the man his teammates looked to when needing a moment of magic or inspiration.

The Scottish international, who has 27 caps for his country, has received numerous individual awards in his time with the Owls, such as multiple inclusions in the PFA Team of the Year and Wednesday's Player of the year in 2020/21.

As far as the modern era goes, Bannan has been a phenomenal player for the South Yorkshire club, but have they made any better signings in recent times?

No other Wednesday players have had Bannan's impact since 2015

While the last decade, like the previous one before that, has been something of a roller-coaster ride for Wednesday supporters, with their side fluctuating between the second and third-tiers, they have had some top players in that time.

The likes of midfielder Kieran Lee and centre-back Tom Lees had prolonged spells at Hillsborough since 2012 and 2014 respectively, making telling contributions throughout their time with the club.

Forwards Steven Fletcher and Josh Windass have become fan favourites in the modern era, too, scoring goals with regularity and providing an attacking edge.

None of the above can match Bannan's longevity, consistency and impact at Hillsborough in recent times, however, with only Italian striker Fernando Forestieri, perhaps, coming close to reaching the veteran's level in that time.

The Argentine-born former Italy youth international is a well-known face to followers of the EFL, having followed up a strong three years with Watford with an even better five-year stay with the Owls between 2015 and 2020.

The former Genoa and Bari man, who now plies his trade in Malaysia with Johor, averaged nearly a goal every three matches over his 134 appearances, becoming one of the most feared strikers outside the Premier League at that time.

The 34-year-old is held in the highest regard by supporters of his former English clubs, but while his contribution in an Owls shirt was significant, Bannan's substantial impact over a longer period of time will take some beating, with him arguably being the club's most important, reliable on-field presence in the past 20 years.

Bannan has been relied upon by numerous managers

Over his near decade in South Yorkshire to date, Bannan has played under numerous managers, all with differing preferences in terms of tactical style and approach.

The seasoned Airdrie-born midfielder has proved his worth to all of them in that time, however, making himself an invaluable engine room asset to the likes of Carlos Carvalhal, Gary Monk, Steve Bruce, Darren Moore and current boss Danny Röhl.

In today's game, a player spending such a lengthy period of time with one club is becoming ever-rarer. These individuals are always very well liked by the club's supporters, who value their loyalty during both the good times and the bad.

Bannan's contribution goes far beyond loyalty and longevity, however. He's taken the club to his heart, made it 'his club', and formed a lasting attachment to all associated with the Owls.

While football is cyclical, and things change quickly, it's unlikely the midfielder's legacy as his club's best signing in modern times will be topped any time soon.