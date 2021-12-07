‘Is approaching his prime years’ – Swansea set to rival Bristol City for 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City face competition from Bristol City for Hearts defender Craig Halkett, according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old is said to be on both clubs’ radars ahead of January, with his contract set to expire next summer and a cut-price deal a possibility.

But would he be a good signing for the Robins? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their verdict…

Marcus Ally

It is very hard to predict how someone is going to adapt to a new league and therefore, until we see him in the second tier, the jury is out on Craig Halkett’s credentials.

The Swans could do with some added cover in central defence and if it is a player that Russell Martin has earmarked for his ball-playing ability then he could slot right in.

Swansea will not be able to splash out a lot of money in January and a large chunk of their spending will be the reinvestment of player sales, therefore with his contract up in the summer Halkett provides a cheap gamble.

On the face of it, it just looks like a cheap gamble but if they have done their homework Halkett could settle in and play a key role in the second half of the season. The jury is out on this one.

George Dagless

Potentially.

I think there is obviously room for Swansea to be signing another centre-half given their current situation and Halkett would represent a signing that would not break the bank but would still provide good quality.

There are a number of sides reportedly looking at him so there’s obviously a bit of a battle to potentially be had with him but, in saying that, I think Russell Martin and his playing style is a good draw for any player and could be key in this particular scrap.

Halkett is approaching his prime years as a defender and so it makes sense that Swansea are having a look at him because he could arrive and have an instant impact – certainly one to keep an eye on at the moment.

Toby Wilding

This does seem as though it could be a decent signing for Swansea.

At 26-years-old, Halkett is a player who has plenty of experience of first-team football, but also a significant time remaining in his career.

As a result, the centre back could be a useful asset for Swansea for some years to come if they bring him to Wales, and given he has won several promotions during his time in Scotland, he could be a big help in the club’s push for a return to the Premier League moving forward.

With his Hearts contract also expiring at the end of this season, Halkett could be an affordable target for Swansea as well, meaning this does look to be worth pursuing for those in charge of the Welsh club.