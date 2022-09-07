“Is any Albion fan happy with the ownership of the club?” – West Brom fan pundit issues verdict on Lai Guochuan’s time at The Hawthorns

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion‘s ownership since the year 2016 has been in the hands of Chinese businessman Lai Guochuan, who paid a whopping reported £200 million to previous custodian Jeremy Peace to acquire the Baggies.

But after a promising start to life in the Midlands, the Far East running of Albion has been a little turbulent, especially when it has come to appointing managers and sacking them.

10 simple facts that every West Brom fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 In what year were West Brom founded? 1878 1880 1883 1885

In recent times though, Guochuan, who has largely remained in his home nation as opposed to being seen at The Hawthorns over the years, has come under intense scrutiny, largely due to a perceived lack of backing in the transfer market and also due to the fact he took out £5 million of the club’s money in March 2021 as a loan to another one of his companies.

That is still yet to be paid back, and there are quite understandably some Baggies fans not happy with the way the club is run by Ghochuan – they include FLW’s Albion fan pundit Matt, who has been highly critical of the hierarchy at The Hawthorns.

“Is any Albion fan happy with the ownership of the club? Not in the slightest,” Matt said.

“We’re probably in our worst position of this century, we’re owed £12 million, there’s no structure within the club, constantly making wrong appointments, no footballing sort-of know-how within the decision-makers at the club, it’s lost its connection with the fanbase – I could run off a number of things which have changed at the club since the change of ownership in 2016.

“Plenty of things have unfortunately happened and we will not make any meaningful progress in my opinion whilst this current ownership is in charge.”

The Verdict

West Brom’s lack of leadership at the top of the club has coincided with the Baggies dropping back into the Championship, and then subsequently finishing 10th in the second tier last season.

Even though previous manager Valerien Ismael was backed with the £7 million signing of Daryl Dike just weeks before he was sacked, there has not been much money spent either side of that.

Many Baggies fans would very-much like the Far Eastern ownership group to depart, but there’s not exactly a bunch of wealthy businessmen queueing round the block to buy Championship clubs.

West Brom supporters may have to wait things out though when it comes to Ghochuan’s ownership, in the hope that someone eventually emerges from the shadows to offer more stability.