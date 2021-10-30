‘Is a talent but…’ – These Nottingham Forest fans discuss player who was ‘brilliantly frustrating’ in QPR draw

Nottingham Forest continued their bright start to life under Steve Cooper on Friday night, as the snatched a 1-1 with QPR at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

After enjoying much of the possession and territory in the first half, Forest fell behind in stoppage time at the end of the first period, as Lyndon Dykes headed in Albert Adomah’s cross.

The visitors then had to ride their luck at times during the second half, before Jack Colback’s deflected long-range strike deep into injury time earned a point for Forest.

That means Forest have still only lost once since Cooper’s appointment, and as supporters of the club took to Twitter to discuss that draw, the performance of Brennan Johnson was a particular talking point.

The winger often looked a threat for Forest with his runs in behind from the right, and while the threat he provided with that did earn him some deserved praise, some felt that the Wales’ international needed to improve his decision making in the final third.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Forest supporters had to say about the 20-year-old’s latest performance.

Johnson is a talent but he needs to be quicker at releasing the ball (shooting/passing) once he can do that… 👀 #nffc — Katie Neale (@Katieneale2003) October 29, 2021

Brennan Johnson is too fast.#NFFC 🔴🌳 — Callum Castel-Nuovo (@callumcasteln) October 29, 2021

Johnson has been brilliantly frustrating tonight. Loads of ability but just that decision making lacking at times. Young lad learning #NFFC — Jack Kavanagh (@jwkav10) October 29, 2021

Johnson needs to start passing a bit. Shooting every time isn’t always the one #NFFC — M (@redmannffc83) October 29, 2021

Johnson only let down by his decision making. It'll come! #nffc — Jon (@jonrileynffc) October 29, 2021

Can someone tell Johnson to stop believing his own hype and pass the ball #nffc — David hickman (@HickyDavid) October 29, 2021

Brennan Johnson is one of the best young players in the Championship. No-one seems to have an answer for him at the moment #nffc — Case (@ROCRedDog) October 29, 2021