Nottingham Forest

‘Is a talent but…’ – These Nottingham Forest fans discuss player who was ‘brilliantly frustrating’ in QPR draw

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest continued their bright start to life under Steve Cooper on Friday night, as the snatched a 1-1 with QPR at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

After enjoying much of the possession and territory in the first half, Forest fell behind in stoppage time at the end of the first period, as Lyndon Dykes headed in Albert Adomah’s cross.

The visitors then had to ride their luck at times during the second half, before Jack Colback’s deflected long-range strike deep into injury time earned a point for Forest.

That means Forest have still only lost once since Cooper’s appointment, and as supporters of the club took to Twitter to discuss that draw, the performance of Brennan Johnson was a particular talking point.

The winger often looked a threat for Forest with his runs in behind from the right, and while the threat he provided with that did earn him some deserved praise, some felt that the Wales’ international needed to improve his decision making in the final third.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Forest supporters had to say about the 20-year-old’s latest performance.


