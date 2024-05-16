Highlights Anthony Barry could be a good new manager for Plymouth Argyle, per Carlton Palmer.

Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekivell successfully kept Plymouth above relegation line temporarily.

While Liam Rosenior declined, Barry as manager could be a risk due to lack of managerial experience.

Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes if Anthony Barry became the new Plymouth Argyle manager, it would be a good appointment for the club.

This comes as the Pilgrims are searching for a new manager after sacking Ian Foster towards the end of this season due to a terrible run of form.

The club decided not to bring in a new manager straight away and instead put Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekivell in temporary charge.

The duo did well, as they kept Plymouth above the dotted line, with them securing victory on the final day against Hull City to finish their first season back in the Championship in 21st place.

Now that the season has come to an end, Plymouth have begun their search for a new manager, and it seems ex-Hull City boss Liam Rosenior was a target, but it has now been reported he has turned the job down, leaving the Pilgrims to continue their search.

Carlton Palmer thinks Plymouth Argyle should make Anthony Barry their new manager

Here, we asked former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on who could be the next Plymouth Argyle manager after Liam Rosenior rejected the role.

He exclusively told Football League World: “Plymouth Argyle are still searching for a new manager, after they dismissed Ian Foster after a poor run of results and performances.

“I think it was more to do with the way Plymouth were playing that Foster was dismissed. A caretaker came in, and they managed to steer the ship to safety.

“So, now they are still in the hunt for a new manager. They were looking for Liam Rosenior, who had done a fantastic job at Hull City, but apparently, he has turned the job down.

“Yeah, I think they have got to go for somebody like they have done in the past, that is unknown. So, Anthony Barry has been linked with the job. He has never taken a full-time managerial job before, but he has worked with Roberto Martinez at national level, he has worked with the German side, and he has had a couple of number two roles.

“They have given other managers opportunities that were unheard of, and it is one of those places where you know the budget isn’t going to be big, and you know you have to be a good coach to work with the young players and bring young players through.

“So, maybe somebody like Barry is a gamble, but if you are going to bring in a senior manager in, he is going to want to spend big money. He is going to want to bring big names in and bring the wage bill up.

“Whereas a young man who gets an opportunity like Barry to manage, will work with what’s there and, unfortunately, Plymouth know this, the nature of the beast, a manager comes in and does well like Steven Schumacher, you’re going to come in and get scouted and move on.

“But it’s an opportunity for the club, and it's an opportunity for Barry, so yeah, I think that would be a good appointment for the football club.”

Plymouth Argyle managerial latest

As mentioned, Plymouth Argyle are searching for a new manager, and it seems their search took them to Liam Rosenior.

Rosenior found himself all of a sudden out of work, as Hull City decided to part ways with him despite finishing just outside the play-offs.

It was reported earlier in the week that Rosenior was a target for the Pilgrims, but it has now been reported by Alan Nixon that he has in fact turned down the job.

But the same report from Plymouth Live did state that the Championship club is also considering Anthony Barry as a possible candidate.

Barry is currently working at Bayern Munich as assistant manager to Thomas Tuchel and Portugal coach for Roberto Martinez. This report states that Barry is a leading contender for the role at Home Park.

Related Liam Rosenior makes significant decision on Plymouth Argyle job Rosenior has decided to turn down the opportunity to get back into management and take charge of the Pilgrims.

Anthony Barry would be a risky appointment for Plymouth

There is no doubt about it that Plymouth would be taking a huge risk if they decided to go after Anthony Barry.

Barry has earned a very good reputation in the game as a coach or assistant manager, but he has never been a manager.

So, while the Pilgrims are seemingly keen to appoint another young type of manager, it could be risky going down this route once again.

Ian Foster was highly rated in the game, but that move didn’t work out at all for the club, so there is a big gamble in doing something similar again.