“Is a big presence” – Burnley look to capitalise on Everton player decision: The verdict

Burnley have taken former Everton defender Sebastian Kristensen on trial, according to Lancs Live.

Burnley have taken former Everton defender Sebastian Kristensen on trial, according to Lancs Live.

The 19-year-old was released by the Toffees earlier this summer and was at Leicester City for part of pre-season but it is the Championship club now running the rule over him.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Adam Jones

This would be a bit of a gamble considering he doesn’t have any past experience in the Championship, nor does he have experience at a senior level.

This is why it may take him a bit of time to become accustomed to life at Turf Moor – and if Vincent Kompany is looking for a player to come in and be one of the first names on the teamsheet straight away – the Dane probably isn’t the man he needs.

The 19-year-old is a big presence though and as someone who has spent time in an elite academy at Everton, he may be worth giving a one-year deal to, an agreement that would allow them to make a fair judgment of his progress and ensure they can sever ties with him reasonably easily if he doesn’t step up to the plate

At this stage, Sepp van den Berg seems like a more logical addition for the first team, with the Dutchman having second-tier experience under his belt and his age firmly on his side.

However, if Kristensen initially links up with Burnley’s Under-21 side, then there would be no harm in completing this deal. He may even become a first-team option at some point if he can impress.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

You have to think that this is one for the future, rather than a player that will come in and have an immediate impact at Turf Moor.

The 19-year-old may have potential, but he is very inexperienced, even at U23 level.

As per Transfermarkt, the young defender made just two league appearances for Everton’s U23s last term, and as such, he will likely go into Burnley’s under-21 side for a significant period before making a real impact at senior level.

As such, in the long run, this could be good business for the Clarets, however, I would not expect to see Kristensen turn out for the club in the Championship this campaign, barring a big injury crisis.

Ned Holmes

As a long-term signing, this one could be a go-er but it’s hard to see Sebastian Kristensen as the answer to any short-term questions.

The interest in Sepp van den Berg shows Vincent Kompany is keen to sign another central defender this summer with Luke McNally and CJ Egan-Riley seemingly deemed not quite ready for Championship football and you wouldn’t say the 19-year-old is that.

But looking further ahead, it could be a move that with a bit of patience pays dividends down the line.

The Premier League pedigree is there and learning under a legendary defender such as Kompany could help the Dane kick on.

Assuming the finances make sense, it’s a low-risk move that could pay off.