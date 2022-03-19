“Irritating” – Graeme Souness makes Nottingham Forest claim ahead of Liverpool FA Cup tie

Graeme Souness has claimed that Nottingham Forest “had a curse on” the Liverpool side he was part of in the 1980s.

Forest host Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup tomorrow evening, hoping for their third Premier League scalp of the season.

Steve Cooper’s side have beaten Arsenal and Leicester City on their way to this stage of the competition but will know that getting past the Anfield outfit to secure a Wembley semi-final will be their hardest task yet.

The rivalry between the two clubs has faded in the modern era but raged on in the 1980s, with an FA Cup tie at The City Ground in January 1980 just one of a number of ferocious contests.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Souness issued his verdict on that game and the struggles that Liverpool had against Forest during that era.

He said: “The Cup draw was on the radio and when we drew Forest I could hardly contain my language. The mother-in-law was in the car.

“It was, “Not those so-and-sos again”. They had a curse on us. We used to play them, spend all afternoon with the ball and then lose. It was irritating, frustrating and bloody annoying.”

Sunday’s game will be the first match between the two clubs since April 1999 – a 2-2 draw at The City Ground while Forest were still in the Premier League.

Their last win over the Anfield outfit came on Trentside, a 1-0 victory in March 1996 courtesy of Steve Stone’s goal.

The Verdict

If Sunday’s game has even an ounce of the fire and drama that some of the clashes between the two clubs then it will be a fantastic one to watch.

It’s a massive tie for Forest – as older fans will remember the rivalry and those younger will want to see their club tested against one of the best in the country.

The victories over Arsenal and Leicester were impressive but beating Jurgen Klopp’s side would be a far bigger upset.

Cooper’s men have thrived on the magic of the cup this season, however, and will hope that they can capitalise on the curse that Souness is talking about.