Irritating Doncaster Rovers transfer news emerges

Doncaster Rovers ambitions in bringing in a forward before the summer transfer window slams shut has reached a stalemate, as Rovers will need to sell their deadwood first before any incomings can become viable.

Richie Wellens’ pursuit of bringing in a forward to The Keepmoat before August 31st has suffered a blow as it’s paramount Wellens can move a few players out in order to free up the wage bill for a loan player.

It is reported by Doncaster Free Press that a loan deal has been accepted for a striker and that Rovers are confident they remain in pole position as the parent club’s favourite suitor for the said striker.

What remains clear is that the deal for the loan signing can only be given the green light in conjunction with player sales. There is potential interest in one player leaving Rovers, however the player in demands’ wages are not enough to match the wage contribution agreed with the forward Wellens wants to bring in.

This consequently means that in order to get the deal over the line, more players will need to leave The Keepmoat in order to raise funds. It is presumed that there has been genuine concrete offers made for Rovers players, however, the players in question have expressed disinterest in leaving South Yorkshire.

The Verdict:

Doncaster have started the season in very poor fashion losing all of their first three league games. What should worry Wellens even more is that in their opening four games of the season, (including Rovers knocking out Walsall on penalties in Carabao Cup first round) they have only managed to score one goal. That goal coming in their opening day defeat at home to AFC Wimbledon.

This now means that Rovers have failed to score in normal time in over 270 minutes, exemplifying the importance of getting players out the door, so Wellens can bring in a forward he so craves.

If Doncaster don’t manage to free up funds for some attacking recruits, a trip to the bottom of The Football League could become a realistic conclusion.