This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton and West Ham United have been linked with a move for Sunderland captain Dan Neil, with the Black Cats potentially having a tough decision to make before the end of the transfer window.

The 23-year-old is the subject of admiration from the Premier League sides, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, with Everton's interest first being reported by Mike McGrath.

Crook however went on to reveal that Sunderland are keen for their youth product to remain at the club.

Related Regis Le Bris confirms major Sunderland AFC player blow Aji Alese won't feature for the remainder of the season

Sunderland urged to retain Dan Neil with bumper new contract

We asked our Sunderland Fan Pundit, Jordan, for his view on whether Neil is ready to take that step into the top flight of English football, and he thinks that whilst the top flight interest could be head-turning, a huge new contract should be offered to entice the midfielder to remain on Wearside.

Speaking to Football League World, Jordan said: “With the rumours about Dan [Neil] with Everton and West Ham, he does deserve a Premier League move for the way he's been playing. Some people may think otherwise, which is perfectly fine.

“But from knowing the bloke in school, growing up with Dan in the space of what, two to three years, on the same football team as him, knowing each other through school, obviously he has improved massively and that's the best thing I want to see out of him.

“He has done well. He may have had a bad few games in Sunderland this season after becoming captain, a lot of people said it was going to his head, it was too much pressure.

“But, at the minute, I don't think he needs the move. Obviously, he's perfectly suited here as a local lad and he drives his team forward.

“And he is one of our best midfielders. He holds the group together in the midfield along with Jobe [Bellingham] and [Chris] Rigg and those three in central midfield for us is absolute quality.

“For me, I wouldn't let him go. With 18 months left on his contract, I know he declined two of them. In my opinion, I think that's just the terms on whether we go up this season.

“If he wants to leave after, if we may not go up, then that's perfectly fine by me. It would be a heartbreaking thing to see, because obviously it's his team growing up, it's the team he’s supported since he was young.

“Ready for a Premier League side, on the other hand, I think a team like Everton would be class. Obviously, they’re not getting that many wins, they are struggling at times, and a lower-end team like Everton; that's a team where he probably suit best, because of his age as well.

“So I do think if he does got the Prem, a lower team like Everton would be a good move, but he would probably be irreplaceable if he left this window.

“But other than that, I don't think I'd let him go any time. Until Dan wants to go himself, I wouldn't let go of him. He's been top quality, he's very under-rated. Obviously, a lot of people have given him stick when he shouldn't have it. And I just think he's a quality midfielder altogether for Sunderland.

“So, if I was Sunderland, I'd try and get another contract done at the end of the season, see what happens. If he wants to go, then try and persuade him to stay, or if not, then unfortunately, we would have to let him go.

“And it’s obviously what he would want so we can't hold them back on that, but he'd be very irreplaceable at the minute and I think he'll be irreplaceable if he leaves.

“I know [Enzo] Le Fee would be a good one to replace him with, but he seems to be playing more on the left at the moment.

“But, other than that, I'm going to say no, don’t sell him, try and get a contract ready, an improved one now with him being captain and how well we’re playing.

“I'm going to say keep him. Try not let any of the offers get to his head if possible, and just try and hold him here as much as possible until he decides he wants to go.”

January speculation over Dan Neil isn’t ideal for Sunderland and their promotion push

As Jordan said, Sunderland must ensure that talk of a Premier League move doesn’t unsettle their captain.

The Black Cats have scarcely been in a better position to return to the top flight in their recent history, and have plenty of talent on board for the fight. As a childhood fan and academy product, Neil would write himself into the Stadium of Light history books if he leads the club to that ultimate goal.

Dan Neil in the Championship this season, as per WhoScored Start (Sub) 27 Goals 1 Assists 3 Tackles per 90 1.9 Interceptions per 90 1.3 Pass success rate 84.4%

If Neil gets his head down and finishes this season strongly, the offers of a step up will still be there at the end of the campaign, given his age, and he may even get a chance to get there with the club he supports if they’re successful in their promotion campaign.

Breaking into a Premier League team in the middle of the season would be tough. Sunderland are in a good place right now, so any talk of a move for Neil is surely best saved for the summer.