‘Irrelevant’, ‘Lacklustre’ – Many Stoke City fans react to performance v Brentford

Many Stoke City fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s performance in the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Brentford last night at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Potters largely came up short on what was a frustrating evening on home turf, with goals from Sergi Canos and Ivan Toney for the away side eventually bringing their cup journey to an abrupt end.

Romaine Sawyers did however pull a goal back in the second half, however it was too little too late for Michael O’Neill’s side as they exited the competition.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Stoke City faithful to react to what they had seen from their side across the 90 minutes, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Stoke were knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

how are we meant to win anything with a manger like this. should’ve been sacked yesterday, but today will work too — pyramid (@pyramid171) October 27, 2021

and stoke lose again, shame we can’t give that 2nd half performance every week in the championship — george (@StokeyyG2) October 27, 2021

Irrelevant match never going to win the cup. Saturday far more important — Christopher Day (@Pottermus123) October 27, 2021

somehow i am not that disappointed, at this point that is all I see with the team. — Darayah (@Daraya6) October 27, 2021

Gave a good account of ourselves in the 2nd half, but we're made to pay for such a lacklustre first 45 — Ben Burgess (@burge125) October 27, 2021

Focus on the league for now that's all we want — JTB (@JakeyyB95) October 27, 2021

Ah well, just beat cardiff — Seb (@ScfcSeb) October 27, 2021

when will it end😫😫😫 — DevonSCFC (@DevonScfc) October 27, 2021

Need to win on Saturday or else questions will start being asked… https://t.co/hCoXBlNeAW — Brandon Hilton (@brandonhilton_) October 27, 2021

Much better second half. Let's hope we can get some league form going now https://t.co/g5VqpurGNE — el pottersaurus (@FPLstokelona) October 27, 2021

Good effort lads. Opposition were slightly too tough for us but it shows we can give a prem side a game https://t.co/5RdlV35mnA — Pownzzz (@Pownzzz98) October 27, 2021