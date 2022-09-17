Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna warns Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Hillsborough clash

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has warned Sheffield Wednesday that his side head to Hillsborough looking to impose themselves on the game and show what they’re about.

The Tractor Boys sit top of League One after winning six times and drawing twice in an unbeaten start to the 2022/23 campaign.

A trip to Hillsborough to face the fourth-placed Owls represents surely their toughest test of the season to date and it appears McKenna’s side are keen to use it as an opportunity to prove their mettle.

Speaking to EADT, the Ipswich boss warned today’s hosts what they can expect in today’s game.

He said: “I think we need to go there in a really positive frame of mind and enjoy the challenge that’s ahead of us.

“We know it’s a big challenge against a very strong side in a ground with a big home support, but we’re really looking forward to it.

“We want to go there and take on that challenge, show what we’re about as a team, show what we’re about as a club. We’ve got a big away following going and we’ll look to go and impose ourselves on the game and on the occasion.”

McKenna has experienced how tough a trip up to Sheffield can be firsthand as his Ipswich side were beaten 1-0 at Hillsborough back in January.

It’s a big weekend at the top of League One with second place Portsmouth also hosting third place Plymouth Argyle.

The Verdict

McKenna has made it clear how his side are looking to approach their trip to Hillsborough today.

It’s been a hugely impressive start to the season for the Tractor Boys but winning away against Wednesday, one of their rivals for promotion and the League One title, would be a real statement victory.

He’s warned the Owls that his side are going to be on the front foot from off and look to take the game to their hosts, which is not what a lot of sides are able to do at Hillsborough.

It’s set up to be an enthralling encounter that should help to show exactly where these two teams are right now.

