Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna offers exciting Michael Carrick, Middlesbrough prediction

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has suggested that new Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick “has the chance to be a really good manager”.

The pair worked together as coaches at Manchester United and served as Carrick’s assistant during his three-game spell as caretaker boss.

McKenna left Old Trafford to take charge at the League One club last December and nearly a year on, his former coaching colleague has been appointed as Boro’s new head coach.

Carrick’s new role was confirmed last week and he was on the touchline for the first time in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Preston North End – losing out thanks to a stoppage-time winner.

Speaking after his side’s 4-4 draw with Charlton Athletic on Saturday, which also involved plenty of late drama, McKenna was asked for his verdict on the new man in charge at the Riverside.

He told FLW: “Really happy for him. Really good person, very knowledgeable, and I think he has the chance to be a really good manager.

“Happy for him to find an opportunity that he was interested in and of course wishing him all the best.

“I’m sure we’ll be on the end of the phone at different times and I can only wish him good luck.”

The Verdict

Having coached alongside Carrick at Man United and even served as his assistant while the former midfielder was caretaker boss at Old Trafford, McKenna is well-placed to offer a verdict on the new Boro boss.

He’s delivered some high praise on the 41-year-old and an exciting prediction, which will be well received by the Riverside faithful.

If Carrick turns out to be as good a manager as McKenna himself looks to be based on what we’ve seen over the past year or so, it could be a fantastic appointment for Boro.

The North East club may have to be patient, however, given this is his first permanent job in management.