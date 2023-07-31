Highlights Ipswich Town's pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been confirmed, but a move to Portman Road may be a risky idea.

Rak-Sakyi's impressive performance in League One last season has attracted interest from Championship clubs.

A move to Ipswich would provide Rak-Sakyi with the opportunity to join a young squad and potentially flourish, making him a potential long-term replacement for key players at Crystal Palace.

Ipswich Town's pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been confirmed by journalist Alan Nixon - but the newly-promoted outfit may have to hope for the best in their 'risky plan'.

Rak-Sakyi is Crystal Palace's newest youth star, with the club having produced the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Nathaniel Clyne, Victor Moses, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and more.

His 15 goals in the third-tier last season saw him make a real name for himself after years at youth level, and that has notified a whole host of clubs to his talents. Ipswich are one of those, according to reports - but whilst they are interested in a loan move, a move to bring him to Portman Road may just be a risky idea.

What does the report state?

The report from Alan Nixon states that Ipswich are interested in Rak-Sakyi - though it may come with a drawback.

The Tractor Boys are reportedly holding out to see if the youngster becomes available on a loan deal, though according to Nixon, that may be a ‘risky’ plan.

It remains to be seen why that is, though with Wilfried Zaha leaving Crystal Palace, there could be every chance that the youngster is used sporadically at Selhurst Park to avenge the loss of their homegrown hero after he departed for Galatasaray earlier in the transfer window.

Why is Jerusun Rak-Sakyi so sought after?

It’s clear to see just why Championship clubs are interested in securing Rak-Sakyi’s services; a stellar season on loan at a mediocre Charlton Athletic side last season in League One shows that the youngster has the ability to shine in a side at such a young age.

And with 15 goals in just 43 league appearances for the Addicks in just his first professional league campaign, his ceiling is undoubtedly high - with Championship football perhaps beckoning for the 20-year-old.

Winning Charlton’s Player of the Year award last season with the likes of Scott Fraser, Chuks Aneke and more around him showed his talents in the third-tier, and whilst nobody is expecting him to instantly make the step-up at Palace, a move to Ipswich wouldn’t be the worst loan in the world.

Why would a move to Ipswich be good for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

Having already signed Jack Taylor and George Hirst for the first-team alongside Cieran Slicker and Omari Hutchinson waiting in the wings as young signings, Kieran McKenna is evidently making a conscious effort to keep the average age of the squad down for the upcoming campaign.

Town don’t have many players over the age of 30, and so Rak-Sakyi would be joining a squad full of young, hungry players who are determined to stay in the Championship without even thinking of getting themselves dragged into a relegation battle.

He could flourish in such an environment and that could only boost Palace’s relationship with the player by priming him as a potential long-term replacement for Michael Olise, Ebere Eze or even the recently-departed club legend Zaha.

Furthermore, he has Hutchinson, Wes Burns and Marcus Harness to deal with on the right-hand side - though Kyle Edwards remains the club’s only out-and-out left winger, and having played there at times for Charlton last season, we could see a position switch for the winger.