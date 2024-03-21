Highlights Ipswich Town's goalkeeper believes in the team's ability to win every game for a strong finish.

Ipswich will face challenging opponents, including play-off contenders, for the remaining eight games.

Southampton could influence automatic promotion, playing the top three teams at the end of the season.

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky has made a confident statement about his side's run-in, as they battle Leeds United and Leicester City for the top two spots in the Championship, with fellow promotion-hunters Southampton still to play.

The Tractor Boys have achieved miraculous things this season, and yet we haven't even reached the finish line of the Championship season. There are still eight games to go until all 46 fixtures have been completed for the top three sides, and just one point separates them.

Championship Table (As it stands March 21st) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 42 82 2 Leicester City 37 41 82 3 Ipswich Town 38 31 81

As things stand, Ipswich are at the foot of the three-team race for automatic promotion, and their poor goal difference, in comparison to their rivals, means they are probably going to need to finish on more points than one of their competitors in order to make it back-to-back top two finishes.

Ipswich's keeper has made a bold statement about the confidence of his side, and there's only one thing on the team's mind.

Vaclav Hladky's confident run-in statement

Last time out, Hladky, and his teammates, beat Sheffield Wednesday 6-0; a result that he put down to the continuity that they have had within their team, and with their manager, compared to the Owls.

The Czech shotstopper has watched his team put lots of goals past opponents in recent weeks, and he has said that the confidence that this has created could lead to something special.

"There's always belief," said Hladky via EADT. "It's been that way for two years now. The biggest belief is that we can win every single game. We will start with the next game."

Even if Town were to win all of their remaining games, this wouldn't guarantee them promotion to the Premier League. Leeds and Leicester's superior points tally would mean, if they were to replicate Ipswich's form, they would end up filling the top two spots in the Championship.

Ipswich Town's run-in

The 33-year-old's bold beliefs are achievable, but Ipswich will be tested in their remaining fixtures. They have to play four strong play-off contenders, only one of which is at home, and they will also face a team fighting for their lives at the bottom of the league, on the final day of the season.

Ipswich Town's 23/24 run-in Opponent Date Home or away Blackburn Rovers 29/03 A Southampton 01/04 H Norwich City 06/04 A Watford 10/04 H Middlesbrough 13/04 H Coventry City 20/04 A Hull City 27/04 A Huddersfield Town 04/05 H

Southampton will have a big say in who gets automatically promoted

The Saints play the current top three in their run-in. They play Kieran McKenna's side in two games' time, then they take on Leicester in their third to last game, and then Leeds on the final day of the season. That trio of tough ties will all be played away from St Mary's Stadium.

Ipswich will be happy that their game against Southampton is at home. They are the second-best team in the league when playing at Portman Road, but Southampton nearly equal that level with the third-best away record in the Championship.

If Russell Martin's side pick up a victory in any of those fixtures, then it could swing the balance of power massively. The question is, do they have the ability, and the belief, after four losses in their last six, to overcome the three best teams in the league away from home? If they do, then it will make the run-in much more interesting.