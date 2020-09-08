Ipswich turn down seven-figure offer from Championship side

AFC Bournemouth have had a bid of £1m turned down by Ipswich Town for striker Kayden Jackson.

The Cherries have recently witnessed the exit of Callum Wilson for a lot of money as he moves to Newcastle United, whilst the likes of Ryan Fraser left earlier this summer on a free and both Josh King and David Brooks are subject to speculation.

Clearly, then, there is work to do for the club in terms of trying to put together and keep a decent attacking line for the new season which gets underway, league-wise, this weekend.

Jackson, then, appears to be one they have identified as an option for them going into the Sky Bet Championship but, as per Mark McAdam on Twitter, their move for him so far has not been a success:

AFC Bournemouth have had a £1m bid rejected by Ipswich Town for striker Kayden Jackson. — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) September 8, 2020

The Verdict

Jackson played for Ipswich in the Championship but that move was perhaps too soon for him after a good spell at Accrington Stanley.

He had a better time of things in League One last year, meanwhile, and it appears the Championship is once again calling.

Ipswich will want a lot more money than £1m before letting him go, though, especially when the Cherries have just earned that Wilson windfall.