Ipswich tracking Middlesbrough man ahead of potential transfer deal

Paul Cook has already signed one left-sided player recently in Matt Penney from Sheffield Wednesday, and he’s seemingly looking to add a second one to his squad in the form of Hayden Coulson.

The 23-year-old Middlesbrough man is wanted by Cook on a season-long loan according to the East Anglian Daily Times as he looks to create a promotion-winning squad at Portman Road.

Coulson featured heavily for Boro in the 2019-20 campaign under Jonathan Woodgate’s management, playing 29 times in the Championship but he was restricted to just 17 outings in the league last season, with Neil Warnock preferring others at left-wing-back.

Having proven himself to be versatile over the last few years though, Coulson could provide an option at either left-back or left-wing for Ipswich should they be able to seal a deal, which is plausible as it doesn’t seem like he is in Warnock’s plans.

25 questions about Ipswich Town legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 True or False - Mick Mills came through the ranks at Portsmouth before moving to Ipswich True False

But any move looks likely to be a temporary one rather than permanent, but should it happen then the Tractor Boys could be in a better position to turn it into a full-time deal should they get promoted to the Championship in 2022.

The Verdict

Coulson is actually a very similar player to Penney who Ipswich have just signed on a permanent deal – both are very capable going forward and could be better on the wing than they actually are at left-back.

If Town do secure a loan move for Coulson though, there may be some guarantee of getting regular minutes at Portman Road, so there’s a chance that both Penney and Coulson could play in the same team and down the same flank.

With his Championship experience though, Coulson should be a solid addition to Ipswich should they get a deal over the line, but it would be a surprise if other clubs aren’t challenging them to secure the 23-year-old for the full season.