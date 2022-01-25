Ipswich Town’s transfer window so far assessed (Watch)

Ipswich Town were never going to be able to be as busy in January as they were in the summer when 19 new signings arrived at Portman Road.

But while their has certainly been less business this month, Ipswich fans will likely be pleased with the quality of the deals done.

There are still six days left of the window and it would not be a surprise to see the Tractor Boys get a bit more business done – whether that be in terms of new arrivals or departures.

To assess how things have gone so far and what else needs to happen before the end of January, Ned Holmes was joined once again by Ipswich fan Henry (@PhoenixTalks07) for the Fan Debate show!

