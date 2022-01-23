Ipswich Town’s transfer stance over 31-y/o revealed amid rival interest

Ipswich Town have no intention of selling James Norwood in the transfer window despite interest from several clubs.

The 31-year-old was frozen out under former boss Paul Cook, which meant an exit in the New Year seemed inevitable. However, since Cook left, the striker has been given opportunities and he has scored four goals in his last six League One games.

With Norwood’s contract up in the summer there has been talk that he could still move though, with the East Anglian Daily Times confirming that seven clubs, including Preston, Portsmouth and Wigan, had been keeping tabs on the attacker as they considered a move this month.

However, the same report states that Kieran McKenna wants to keep the former Tranmere man, whilst Norwood is also happy with how things are going for him at Portman Road as well.

Therefore, he will remain with the Tractor Boys until the end of the season when his future is expected to be discussed.

Even though his deal does expire in the summer, Ipswich have a 12-month option that they can trigger to extend his stay.

Only a true expert on Ipswich Town’s will get these 27 Tractor Boys’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 Ipswich Town won their only ever top-flight title in what year? 1957 1962 1966 1980

The verdict

This makes total sense as Norwood has been excellent since he was given an opportunity, initially after Cook’s dismissal and then under McKenna once he was appointed.

With the play-offs now the aim, Ipswich would be crazy to let the striker go, even if they might think it’s a smart move financially due to his contract situation.

But, the focus for Norwood will be Ipswich and he will hope to play a big role as they look to have a strong end to the season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.