Ipswich Town’s transfer stance on 11-goal forward becomes clearer

Ipswich Town have not made a move for Crewe Alexandra winger Owen Dale despite reports stating that they are keen on the 22-year-old, per the East Anglian Daily Times.

Dale enjoyed a breakout season in 2020-21 for the Railwaymen, netting 11 goals in League One which was a massive increase from the season prior, where he failed to hit the back of the net in the league.

He has been linked with a number of League One clubs, including Portsmouth, Sunderland and Wycombe, with Crewe apparently valuing him at around the £1 million mark.

Whilst the EADT believe Dale is one of many players on a transfer shortlist at Portman Road, no talks have happened between the two clubs regarding the youngster and that agents are using the name of the club to try and drive the transfer market.

Ipswich now have a bit more wealth at their disposal thanks to the takeover by American consortium Gamechanger Ltd, and they’ve already dipped into their pockets to pay fees for Wes Burns and Rekeem Harper, whilst also bringing in a fee for Andre Dozzell who moved to QPR.

But Dale may not be within the Tractor Boys’ reach if they aren’t prepared to pay a seven-figure fee for his services – that is if he makes it to the top of their shortlist.

The Verdict

Dale may be priced out of moving to any League One side if Crewe want £1 million for him, but it may not make much sense for Ipswich to be in the running for him anyway.

Paul Cook has recently just spent a fee on Burns, who like Dale is also a right-winger, so it wouldn’t make much sense to use a lot of the budget on two players in the same position.

There’s also an element of risk when it comes to Dale – he may have scored 11 times last season but there’s a chance he could be a one-season wonder.

It’s unlikely that anyone in League One would meet Crewe’s valuation of Dale anyway, so he may have to contend with proving that he can do it consistently in the third tier with the Railwaymen in 2021-22.