It was an outstanding season for Ipswich Town this year as they secured promotion from League One.

The Tractor Boys will return to the second tier following a four-year absence after they finished as runners-up behind champions Plymouth Argyle.

Kieran McKenna's side were in relentless form during the season half of the season, going unbeaten in their last 19 league games, while they scored an incredible 101 league goals during the campaign.

The 36-year-old has admitted that his long-term target is to reach the Premier League with the club and many believe that the Tractor Boys could challenge at the top of the Championship next season, with journalist Alan Nixon revealing that McKenna will have a "big kitty" to spend this summer.

Among the famous faces hoping that Ipswich will be successful next year will be a number of famous faces and we looked at which celebrities are known for their allegiances to the club.

Who are Ipswich Town's most famous fans?

Ed Sheeran

Sheeran is undoubtedly the club's most famous supporter.

The singer, known for hits such as Shape of You and Castle on the Hill, has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Sheeran has made no secret of his love for the Tractor Boys and he has even sponsored their shirts for the previous two seasons.

Tom Chaplin

Chaplin is a singer-songwriter, musician, and composer, best known as the lead singer of Keane.

The band have released songs such as Everybody's Changing and Somewhere Only We Know and won a Brit Award in 2005 for Best British Album.

Chaplin actually grew up a Norwich City fan and the first football match he attended was to watch the Canaries in the late 1980s, but he switched his allegiance to their East Anglian rivals.

Will Ferrell

Ferrell is certainly the Tractor Boys' most surprising fan.

The actor, comedian, writer and producer is known for his roles in films such as Elf and Anchorman and he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.

In an interview in Miami, Ferrell revealed that he was an Ipswich supporter, as well as having an affection for Aston Villa.

Omid Djalili

Djalili is an actor, comedian, writer, and presenter, known for his stand-up and hosting game shows such as Winning Combination on ITV.

The 57-year-old recently moved to Suffolk and despite being a Chelsea fan, he admitted that he has adopted the Tractor Boys as his second team, praising McKenna's work this season.

"Nothing helps a town more than a successful football team, and I think Ipswich Town FC is playing a brand of football," Djalili told the Ipswich Star in April.

"It’s new manager, Kieran McKenna, got them playing the way Ipswich Town traditionally has played football.

"They always played good football, they're football purists here."

Charlie Simpson

Simpson is a singer, songwriter, and musician known for his role in the band Busted, who have released hits such as What I Go To School For and Year 3000.

The 37-year-old won the ITV series The Masker Singer earlier this year as Rhino, making him the first male champion of the show.

Simpson regularly watches the Tractor Boys and Portman Road and as an 18-year-old in 2003, he bought shares in the club.

Kevin Painter

Painter is a darts player, best known for finishing as runner-up to Phil Taylor in the 2004 PDC World Championship final, while he was the winner of the Players Championships Finals in 2011.

The 55-year-old frequently attends Ipswich games, sitting in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand.