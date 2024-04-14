Highlights From League One to Championship, Ipswich Town under Kieran McKenna is aiming for Premier League promotion.

Ipswich has a history of memorable victories, from a 10-0 win over Floriana FC to an 8-1 triumph against FC Avenir Beggen.

Despite past challenges like a 10-1 loss to Fulham, Ipswich Town's European adventures and domestic successes continue to shine.

Ipswich Town are enjoying a remarkable rise under Kieran McKenna at the moment.

The Northern Irishman has taken the club from League One up to the Championship, and promotion to the Premier League is also now on the cards.

The Tractor Boys have not been in the top flight since 2002, most recently coming close to a return when they reached the play-offs in 2015.

With just a handful of games remaining, McKenna’s side now has a real shot at a top two finish, but they face stiff competition from Leicester City and Leeds United.

As a distraction from the tension of their promotion battle, we take a look back at five of the craziest results in the Suffolk outfit’s history…

Ipswich Town 10 - 0 Floriana FC

Ipswich have a history of achieving great success in their first year in a new division, having won the top flight title in 1962 after gaining promotion in 1961.

This earned the club qualification for the European Cup, now known as the Champions League.

The Tractor Boys faced Maltese champions Floriana in the opening round of the competition, winning the first leg 4-1 in Malta.

But a 10-0 win at home in the reverse leg remains the club’s highest ever victory in any competition.

Ipswich Town's 3 biggest ever victories - per Fbref.com Game (Home or Away) Result Floriana FC (H) 10-0 FC Avenir Beggen (H) 8-1 Skeid Oslo (H) 7-0

Fulham 10 - 1 Ipswich Town

However, Ipswich’s time at the top of English football was short-lived as the team suffered relegation to the Second Division in 1964.

The standout result of that campaign was a 10-1 loss away to Fulham, who themselves only finished 15th in the table.

The Cottagers were ahead 5-0 before Gerry Baker got on the score-sheet for Ipswich, but another five goals were added in the second half.

A five minute spell from the 16th to the 21st minute saw Fulham race into a 4-0 advantage, which the Suffolk outfit never recovered from.

Manchester United 9 - 0 Ipswich Town

Ipswich spent most of the 1970’s and 80’s in the top flight, but dropped into the second tier in 1986.

Their return in 1992 coincided with the birth of the Premier League, but they suffered their worst result since December 1963 when they visited Old Trafford on 4 March 1995.

Andy Cole scored five, as the champions stormed to a record-breaking victory against the Tractor Boys.

It remains the largest scoreline a team has suffered since the inception of the Premier League, a record the club will want to forget.

Ipswich Town 7 - 0 West Brom

The club’s biggest ever win in a domestic game came against West Brom in a First Division clash at Portman Road.

Ipswich were back in the top flight after gaining promotion in 1968, and had cemented themselves as a top half of the table team by 1976, when this fixture took place.

Paul Wark bagged a debut goal in the victory, with Trevor Whymark adding four for a huge victory over the Midlands side.

Nearly 50 years later, and it remains the club’s biggest win against English opposition.

Ipswich Town 8 - 1 FC Avenir Beggen

Another big European victory came against Luxembourg opposition in Avenir Beggen.

Some modern day fans may actually remember this one more easily, with the game taking place at Portman Road in 2002 in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Cup.

Ipswich were in the second tier of English football, but qualified for continental competition due to the UEFA Respect Fair Play ranking, which is no longer used for qualifying for Europe.

The result helped the club reach the competition proper, where they got as far as the second round before being eliminated by Slovan Liberec.