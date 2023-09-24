Ipswich Town will be a big feature for Championship fans for this year’s release of EA FC 24.

The game formerly known as FIFA returns on 22 September, releasing on current and past console platforms like the PlayStation 5 and 4, as well as the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The Tractor Boys gained promotion to the second division last season, so will now be a part of the league in the game for the first time since FIFA 19.

Kieran McKenna’s side are eyeing going back-to-back by challenging for promotion to the Premier League this term.

Prospective players will be hoping to recapture that same impressive form when they take control of the team in the game/

Here we look at how the highest 15 Ipswich players rank based on their overall rating in this year’s edition of EA FC.

15 Janoi Donacien - 67

Donacien played 38 times for the team as Ipswich gained promotion to the Championship last season.

The defender contributed four assists, playing a key role in the side as they finished second in the League One table.

Donacien has a rating of 67, and will likely be an important squad player for the team for anyone looking to play as Ipswich in the game.

14 Cameron Burgess - 67

Burgess featured 33 times in League One last season, contributing two goals and one assist from defence as McKenna’s side earned 98 points.

A second-place finish in the table was enough to secure a place back in the Championship after four campaigns in the third tier.

Burgess will be aiming to maintain his position as a key player for Ipswich as they look to challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

13 Christian Walton - 68

Walton was the first-choice goalkeeper at Ipswich as the Tractor Boys gained promotion to the Championship.

The shot-stopper conceded 35 goals in the league, keeping an impressive 23 clean sheets, and has been rewarded with a rating of 68.

McKenna’s side held the record for best defence in League One last season on their way to a second-place finish.

12 Massimo Luongo - 68

Luongo has earned an overall rating of 68 following a campaign in which he contributed two goals from 15 appearances in the league for Ipswich.

The midfielder has slotted into the team rather seamlessly since joining from Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window in 2023.

11 Freddie Ladapo - 68

Ladapo scored 17 goals in the league last season as Ipswich gained promotion back to the Championship and has received a rating of 68.

The forward has been a key figure in the team under McKenna, featuring in all 46 league games last season.

The 30-year-old will be hoping he can help the club gain promotion yet again as they seek Premier League football.

10 Lee Evans - 68

Evans played 23 times for Ipswich in League One last season, contributing three goals and two assists to the Tractor Boys.

The Welshman has been with the Suffolk outfit since 2021, signing from Wigan Athletic after spending three years with the Latics.

9 Harry Clarke - 68

Clarke signed for Ipswich in the January transfer window earlier this year, arriving from Arsenal for a fee reportedly worth around £1 million.

The defender previously spent time on loan with the likes of Stoke City, Hibernian, Ross County, and Oldham Athletic before departing the Gunners on a permanent basis earlier this year.

8 Luke Woolfenden - 69

Woolfenden featured 41 times for Ipswich as they gained promotion from League One last season.

The 24-year-old contributed two goals and one assist for the team as they earned an impressive 98 points on their way back to the Championship under McKenna.

7 Jack Taylor - 69

Taylor signed for Ipswich from Peterborough United during the latest summer transfer window.

The former Ireland youth international played no role in helping Ipswich gain promotion but has been brought in to help establish the team in the Championship.

The midfielder could even prove an important new arrival in the club’s aim to gain Premier League promotion.

6 Wes Burns - 69

Burns was a crucial figure in the team that gained their place back in the second tier last season.

The forward contributed eight goals and 12 assists from 42 appearances in the league.

Burns was a key player in helping give Ipswich an imposing attacking presence last year.

5 Nathan Broadhead - 69

Broadhead was a new signing last season, proving to be a shrewd addition to McKenna’s side.

The forward added extra firepower to the team, contributing eight goals and six assists from 19 appearances in League One.

Stepping up to the second tier will be a challenge, but that kind of attacking prowess will be key to the team being successful under McKenna going forward.

4 Leif Davis - 70

Davis signed for Ipswich from Leeds United, immediately cementing himself as a key part of the team upon his arrival.

The versatile player featured 43 times in the league in his first campaign at the club, contributing three goals and 14 assists in the process.

The 23-year-old will be key to making Ipswich competitive in the Championship based on those performances.

3 Sam Morsy - 71

Morsy is a very important part of McKenna’s side, having contributed four goals and five assists to the team last season on top of his midfield contributions.

The 31-year-old is one of the more experienced members of an otherwise youthful club, which makes him a dressing room leader at Portman Road.

That is why McKenna has entrusted him with the captain’s armband.

2 Conor Chaplin - 71

Chaplin scored an impressive 26 goals in the league last season, while also adding five assists.

His goals were crucial to the team, with only Jonson Clarke-Harris at Peterborough being able to equal that tally in the entire third division.

Chaplin was a big reason why McKenna’s side had the best-attacking record in League One last year.

1 Brandon Williams - 72

Williams is another summer signing that arrived following the team’s promotion to the Championship.

The full-back knows McKenna well from their time together at Manchester United, with the 23-year-old coming through the ranks of the academy system at Old Trafford.

Ipswich will be hoping he can have an important impact on the team following his arrival from the Red Devils on loan, with his Premier League experience likely playing a role in his overall rating being the highest among the first team squad.