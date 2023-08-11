Highlights Ipswich Town's academy has produced several valuable players, with goalkeeper Nick Pope being the most prized at €20 million.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for Ipswich Town in the Championship this season.

The Tractor Boys won promotion from League One last season as they finished as runners-up behind champions Plymouth Argyle, accumulating 98 points and scoring a remarkable 101 goals throughout the campaign and they are back in the second tier after a four-year absence.

Kieran McKenna's side are expected to be competitive this season and the 37-year-old has been active in the market, bringing in Jack Taylor from Peterborough United, Cieran Slicker from Manchester City, George Hirst on a permanent basis from Leicester City and Omari Hutchinson on loan from Chelsea.

Given the club's vast financial resources, there could be more high-profile additions before the end of the transfer window.

A number of players have progressed through the academy to form part of Ipswich's first team squad, including Luke Woolfenden, Elkan Baggott and Cameron Humphreys as the club continues to produce talented youngsters.

With that in mind, we ranked at the Tractor Boys' top 10 most valuable academy graduates.

All figures are according to Transfermarkt.

10 Ben Folami - €450k

Winger Folami's career has progressed significantly since leaving Portman Road.

He scored one goal in seven appearances for Ipswich as he struggled to break into the senior squad, spending time out on loan with Stevenage and Melbourne Victory during his time at the club.

The 24-year-old joined Melbourne Victory permanently in July 2021 following his release by the Tractor Boys and after impressing with his performances, he made his debut for Australia at international level against Japan last March.

9 Connor Wickham - €500k

Striker Wickham's career has been severely disrupted by injury.

Wickham made his debut for Ipswich aged 16 and 11 days against Doncaster Rovers in April 2009, becoming the club's youngest ever player and he went on to score 15 goals in 72 appearances for the Tractor Boys, earning him a move to then Premier League side Sunderland in a £12 million deal.

His game time was initially limited at the Stadium of Light and he was loaned out to Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday, but he did play an integral role in the Black Cats' top flight survival in the 2013-14 season, scoring some crucial goals towards the end of the campaign.

Wickham joined Crystal Palace for an initial £7 million fee, rising to a potential £9 million in August 2015, but it was a disappointing six-year spell for him at Selhurst Park, during which he made just 50 appearances, scoring 11 goals and he returned to Wednesday on loan during the 2019-20 season.

Short and unsuccessful stints with Preston North End and Milton Keynes Dons followed before Wickham made the move to Forest Green Rovers last summer, scoring nine goals in 20 games at The Bolt New Lawn.

Wickham then joined Cardiff City in January and he scored one goal in 12 appearances to help the Bluebirds to Championship safety, but after his departure South Wales this summer, he is yet to find a new club.

8 Jack Marriott - €800k

Striker Marriott made just three senior appearances during his time at Portman Road, spending time out on loan with Woking on three occasions, Gillingham and Carlisle United.

He then enjoyed prolific spells with Luton Town and Peterborough United before joining Derby County in July 2018.

Marriott scored 13 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions to help the Rams to the Championship play-off final in his first year at the club, but after falling out of favour at Pride Park, he was loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday in October 2020 before returning to Peterborough in July 2021.

The 28-year-old make the move to Fleetwood Town in January, scoring eight goals in 19 appearances for the Cod Army in the second half of last season.

7 Luke Woolfenden - €1.00m

After being recalled from a loan spell at Bromley, defender Woolfenden made his debut for the Tractor Boys against Reading in April 2018.

He then spent the following season on loan at Swindon Town, but after returning from the County Ground, he has established himself as a regular at Portman Road.

The 24-year-old was a key member of the Tractor Boys' promotion-winning squad last season, forming part of a defence that conceded just 35 league goals, the best in League One.

Woolfenden looks set to be crucial for McKenna's side once again this campaign in the Championship.

6 Andre Dozzell - €1.20m

Midfielder Dozzell scored on his debut for Ipswich aged 16 against Sheffield Wednesday in April 2016, following in the footsteps of his father Jason, who also scored on his senior debut for the club aged 16 in 1984.

Dozzell scored three goals in 93 appearances for the Tractor Boys before joining Queens Park Rangers in June 2021 for a reported £1 million fee.

The 24-year-old was a regular for the R's last season, providing one assist in 38 appearances in all competitions.

5 Harry Clarke - €1.40m

Defender Clarke rejoined Ipswich from Arsenal in January.

The 22-year-old began his career at Portman Road before making the move to the Emirates Stadium in 2015.

Clarke did not make a senior appearance for the Gunners and he had loan spells with Oldham Athletic, Ross County, Hibernian and Stoke City.

After spending the first half of last season on loan with the Potters, the Tractor Boys paid a seven-figure fee to bring Clarke back to the club in January and he went on to play an integral part in their promotion.

4 Liam Gibbs - €2.80m

Midfielder Gibbs made one senior appearance for Ipswich after progressing through their academy, but he has made a name for himself with their East Anglian rivals Norwich City.

Gibbs joined the Canaries in July 2021 and he established himself in the first team at Carrow Road last season, scoring one goal in 37 appearances in all competitions.

After being handed the number eight shirt, Gibbs looks set to play a key role for David Wagner's side this campaign.

3 Matt Clarke - €3.50m

Defender Clarke made five appearances for Ipswich before spending the 2015-16 season on loan with Portsmouth.

His move to Fratton Park was made permanent in July 2016 and he helped Pompey to the League Two title in 2017 and the EFL Trophy in 2019.

Clarke joined Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in June 2019, but he did not make an appearance for the Seagulls, spending almost his entire time at the club out on loan with Derby County and West Bromwich Albion.

The 26-year-old made the switch to Middlesbrough last summer, but he has been sidelined since October with a back injury and there are no signs of an imminent return.

2 Flynn Downes - €9.00m

Midfielder Downes made his debut for Ipswich against Birmingham City in August 2017 and after returning from a loan spell at Luton Town, he established himself as a regular in the 2018-19 season.

After scoring three goals in 99 appearances for the club, Downes joined Swansea City in August 2021.

Downes' impressive performances in South Wales earned him a move to Premier League side West Ham United last summer for a fee of £12 million.

The 24-year-old made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers last season, including featuring in their successful Europa Conference League campaign, but his future at the club is uncertain this summer, with Southampton, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace all said to be keen.

1 Nick Pope - €20.00m

Goalkeeper Pope is Ipswich's most valuable academy graduate.

Pope was released by the Tractor Boys aged 16, but he has gone on to have an excellent career.

After a spell with non-league Bury Town, Pope joined Charlton Athletic in May 2011.

Pope initially struggled to establish himself at The Valley and he spent time out on loan with Harrow Borough, Welling United, Cambridge United, Aldershot Town, York City and Bury.

But after making 28 appearances for the Addicks in the 2015-16 season, Pope joined Premier League club Burnley in July 2016.

He impressed with his performances for the Clarets and he became a regular in the England squad during his time at Turf Moor.

Following Burnley's relegation from the top flight, Pope made the move to Newcastle United last summer for £10 million and he enjoyed an outstanding first year at St James' Park, helping the Magpies to Champions League qualification and the Carabao Cup final.