Ipswich Town’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

It has been a disappointing couple of years in League One for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys were unable to escape the clutches of the third tier under Paul Lambert last season, and look to have left it too late to do so under Paul Cook this time around.

Cook is an experienced manager who knows to build a winning mentality, though, having won league titles with Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic.

This summer will be vital for Cook as he looks to rebuild his squad and bolster it with fresh faces.

It will be interesting to see what sort of funds Cook is given to work with this summer, given that there is talk of new ownership potentially being in place at Portman Road.

On the topic of money and new signings, who are Ipswich Town’s top 10 most expensive signings of all-time?

Have a look through our list and see…