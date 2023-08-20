Highlights Ipswich Town had a successful season under manager Kieran McKenna, finishing as runners-up in League One and securing promotion to the Championship. McKenna has a win percentage of 55.7% prior to the current season.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for Ipswich Town in the Championship this season.

The Tractor Boys are back in the second tier following a four-year absence after their promotion from League One last season and they are widely expected to be competitive this campaign.

Kieran McKenna has done an outstanding job since his arrival at Portman Road in December 2021 and he is cementing himself in the club's history books alongside some greats.

With that in mind, we ranked the Tractor Boys' top 10 managers in order of their win percentage.

10 Jim Magilton - 37.8%

Magilton enjoyed a long association with the Tractor Boys after joining as a player, initially on loan from Sheffield Wednesday in January 1999, before making the move permanent that summer.

His early years at the club were incredibly successful, achieving promotion to the Premier League in 2000 before helping his side to a fifth placed finish in the top flight and UEFA Cup qualification the following season.

The Northern Ireland international was named Ipswich captain in 2003 following the departure of Matt Holland and he would go on to spend three more years with the club as a player before taking over as manager in June 2006.

He led the club to 14th and eighth in the Championship in his two full seasons in the role before being sacked in April 2009 after the Tractor Boys again missed out on the play-offs, leaving having won 56, drew 41 and lost 51 of his 148 games in charge.

The 54-year-old has gone on to have spells at Queens Park Rangers, Melbourne Victory, Northern Ireland U21s and Dundalk and he took over as Cliftonville manager in June.

9 Scott Duncan - 40.6%

Duncan spent 18 years in charge of Ipswich, taking over in 1937 when the club were in the Southern League.

The Tractor Boys entered the English Football League during Duncan's tenure at the end of the 1938-39 season and he led them to the Third Division South title in 1954.

Duncan resigned in August 1955 after his side were relegated, but he remained as club secretary for a further three years.

He won 205, drew 113 and lost 187 of his 505 games in charge of the club.

8 Bill McGarry - 40.8%

McGarry left Watford to join Ipswich in October 1964.

After fifth, 15th and fifth-placed finishes, he led the club to promotion to the First Division at the fourth attempt as his side won the Second Division title in 1968.

He left the Tractor Boys to join fellow First Division side Wolverhampton Wanderers months into the 1968-69 season and he departed with a record of 80 wins, 62 draws and 54 defeats.

7 Joe Royle - 42.9%

Royle had enjoyed a successful managerial career prior to his arrival at Portman Road, which included a 12-year stint in charge of Oldham Athletic and spells at Everton and Manchester City.

He took over in October 2002 at a turbulent time for Ipswich following their relegation from the Premier League and the club were in administration between February and May 2003.

Royle led the Tractor Boys to the play-offs in 2004 and 2005, but they lost to West Ham United in the semi-finals on both occasions and he departed in May 2006 after a disappointing 15th-placed finish.

He won 81, drew 48 and lost 60 of his 189 games in charge and he went on to have a short second spell as Oldham boss in 2009, as well as managing one game as joint-caretaker of Everton in 2016.

The 74-year-old has also had a stint as a director of Wigan Athletic and he returned to Oldham once again last summer as a director following the club's takeover.

6 Bobby Robson - 44.6%

Robson is regarded one of the greatest English managers of all time and he enjoyed an outstanding spell in charge of Ipswich after taking over in January 1969.

He won the Texaco Cup, National Fives Tournament, FA Cup and most notably the UEFA Cup during his time in Suffolk, achieving the latter in 1981 after a 5-4 aggregate victory over AZ Alkmaar.

After 316 wins, 173 draws and 220 defeats, Robson departed to take over as England manager in July 1982.

Robson led England to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 1990, an achievement that would not be matched until Gareth Southgate's side reached the same stage in 2018.

He went on to have successful spells in charge of PSV Eindhoven on two occasions, Sporting Lisbon, Porto, Barcelona and Newcastle United.

5 John Duncan - 45.3%

Duncan had spells in charge of Scunthorpe United, Hartlepool United and Chesterfield before taking over at Ipswich in 1987.

He guided the club to top half finishes in the Second Division, but he was sacked in 1990 for failing to deliver promotion, leaving with a record of 73 wins, 29 draws and 59 defeats.

Duncan became a teacher at a secondary school in Suffolk after his departure from Portman Road and he would go on to return to Chesterfield as manager and have a spell in charge of Loughborough University.

4 George Burley - 45.5%

Burley had an illustrious spell with the Tractor Boys as a player, making 500 appearances for the club between 1973 and 1985.

He returned as manager in December 1994 and after missing out in three play-off semi-finals, he finally led the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2000.

The following season, he guided the club to a fifth-placed finish and qualification for the UEFA Cup, but his side's fortunes declined as they were relegated a year later and he was sacked in October 2002.

He won 188, drew 96 and lost 129 of his 413 games in charge of the club and he went on to manage Derby County, Hearts, Southampton, Scotland, Crystal Palace and Apollon Limassol.

Burley was keen to return to Portman Road following Mick McCarthy's departure in 2018, but he lost out to Paul Hurst.

3 Alf Ramsey - 47.7%

Ramsey enjoyed an excellent spell in charge of Ipswich after his arrival in August 1955.

He led the club to the Third Division South title in his second season in charge before winning the Second Division title in 1961, achieving promotion to the top flight for the first time in the club's history.

Incredibly, Ramsey then guided his side to the First Division title the following year, becoming champions of England in their first season at the level, despite many tipping them for relegation.

Ramsey departed Portman Road in April 1963 after 176 wins, 75 draws and 118 defeats to take charge of the England national team.

He led England to victory in the 1966 World Cup, as well as third place in the 1968 European Championship and the quarter-finals of the 1970 World Cup and the 1972 European Championship.

Ramsey was sacked in May 1974 after England's form declined and he went on to have spell in charge of Birmingham City and a stint as technical director of Greek side Panathinaikos.

2 Kieran McKenna - 55.7% (up until end of 22/23 season)

McKenna has transformed Ipswich since his appointment in December 2021.

The Tractor Boys finished as runners-up behind champions Plymouth Argyle in League One last season to secure promotion to the Championship.

McKenna's side accumulated 98 points and scored a remarkable 101 league goals throughout the season, while they went unbeaten in their final 19 league games of the campaign to seal their second tier return.

Up until the end of last season, the 37-year-old had won 44, drawn 23 and lost just 12 of his 79 games in charge, giving him a win percentage of 55.7%, but of course, as McKenna is the club's current manager, this will change from week to week.

1 Mick O'Brien - 64.1%

O'Brien only spent one season in charge of Ipswich after his appointment in May 1936.

It was a successful year as he led his side to the Southern League title and he departed at the end of the season with a record of 25 wins, nine draws and five defeats, giving him the highest win percentage of any Tractor Boys manager.

O'Brien would go on to have a spell in charge of Cork City, but that was his last managerial role.