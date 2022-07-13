Ipswich Town’s stance on potential reunion with 25-year-old is clarified

Ipswich Town are still looking to secure a reunion with Bersant Celina during the current transfer window, according to a report from the East Anglian Daily Times.

It is understood that the club are hoping to secure a fresh agreement with Dijon after assessing their options in this particular area of the pitch this summer.

The Blues have been in talks with the French outfit for several weeks but have yet to reach an agreement over a deal for Celina.

Ipswich could potentially face a battle to secure Celina’s services as he is believed to be attracting interest from other sides.

According to TWTD, Stoke City are currently leading the race for the Kosovo international’s signature whilst Turkish side Kasimpasa are also keeping tabs on him.

The proposed move involving the Potters is likely to be a loan which includes a view to a permanent switch.

After sealing a temporary move to Portman Road last year, Celina went on to produce some encouraging performances for Ipswich in League One.

During the 32 appearances that he made for the Blues at this level, the 25-year-old managed to find the back of the net on six occasions whilst he also chipped in with six assists.

The Verdict

Given that Stoke are now seemingly keen to secure a move for Celina, Ipswich may need to offer Dijon some assurances regarding game-time in order to have a chance of agreeing a new deal.

As well as being directly involved in 12 league goals last season, the attacking midfielder provided 1.8 key passes per game as he averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.87 in the third-tier.

Having illustrated that he is clearly capable of delivering the goods at this level, Celina could potentially play a key role for Ipswich in the upcoming term if they win the race for his signature.

The Blues will be aiming to launch a push for promotion after being forced to settle for an 11th-place finish in the league standings earlier this year.